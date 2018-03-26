Rob Kardashian Is Eating Better and Has a Trainer, Wants to Be Healthy for Dream's Sake: Source

Rob Kardashian is focusing on two things: fatherhood and fitness.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 31-year-old reclusive reality star is finally “in a good place” after years of struggling with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

“Rob is eating better and has a trainer — he wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake,” says the insider, referencing Kardashian’s 16-month-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. RELATED: Look Who’s Talking! Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Sweetly Calls for ‘Dada’ “He’s focused on what he should be focused on: Dream and his health,” the source adds. “He wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake. Dream was a huge wake-up call for Rob. He wants to be the best dad possible.” Rob and Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Twitter

According to the source, Kardashian has also distanced himself from his ex, who has had an infamously difficult relationship with his family. (Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner used to date rapper Tyga, who also shares a child with Chyna.)

“As soon as he realized his family was right about Chyna and removed himself from all the drama, Rob started doing much better,” the source says. “He is on good terms with the family again and everyone is happy about it.”

The source says Kardashian has “very little contact” with Chyna, 29, and that a nanny takes care of the drop-offs and pick-ups.

“Rob spends a lot of time with Dream and he is a great dad,” adds the source. “He really wants to give his daughter the best life.”

Kardashian’s drama with Chyna was addressed on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with his sister Khloé, 33, admitting that the whole situation “just sucks.”

“Love makes you do f—ed up things,” she said. “I know this is super hard for Rob because he was so in love with that girl, and this is definitely not the way that he thought his relationship was going to end.”

“Rob, when he loves, he loves hard,” she added. “He would kind of do anything for her. He knows it was wrong. Now that the custody is settled, he can start fresh and move on from this. Rob is definitely an awesome dad to Dream, and I hope he just takes these life experiences and becomes better and better as he gets older.”

Momager Kris Jenner, 62, agreed, confessing that she couldn’t wait for the drama to be “behind him.”

“I think he’s learned a lot of lessons from this,” she added.