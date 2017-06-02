People

Rob Kardashian Denies Dating Mehgan James on Twitter — and She Retweets It

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Rob Kardashian is denying that he’s dating reality star Mehgan James.

Multiple sources close to James confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Kardashian, 30, is dating the 26-year-old reality star, who has appeared on Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1’s Basketball Wives LA.

But on Thursday, the Rob & Chyna star, whose yearlong relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ended in February, took to Twitter, where he alleged that he isn’t dating James — or even knows her.

“Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

😂😂😭😭

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Shortly after the Arthur George sock designer posted the denial, James took to her own Twitter account, where she retweeted his tweet.

Twitter

Despite his claim that he isn’t seeing her, an insider close to James told PEOPLE on Wednesday that “Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now,” and “They’ve been really close friends for about three months.”

A second source also told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s family is aware of the new romance, and they’re “not thrilled” about it.

“They hope it’s short-lived, because she seems like drama as well,” said the second source. “Now that Rob finally got away from the Chyna drama, they don’t want him to to start another destructive relationship.”

A rep for James would not confirm or deny if she is dating Kardashian.