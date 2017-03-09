Inside Rob Kardashian's Re-Emergence: Workouts and Quality Time with Dream as Custody Fight Brews

Rob Kardashian might be reeling from his split with Blac Chyna, but the reality star is taking steps to show that he’s not simply wallowing in misery.

The new dad, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years, has been active on social media in recent days— sharing Instagram shots of himself at the gym and indulging in a veggie-packed green juice.

“Got it in with @gunnarfitness,” the 29-year-old captioned a shot of an empty weight room at a gym Wednesday after a session with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Got it in with @gunnarfitness A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

A few hours earlier, he projected an image of SoCal healthfulness as he hoisted his beverage from popular L.A. juice spot Pressed Juicery into the sunshine.

On Tuesday, he also shared an image of a beautiful landscape, and captioned the shot “hike time.”

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 hike time A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Although his recent social media shares indicate he is making healthy decisions, a source told PEOPLE last week that he’s been “a mess” since splitting with Chyna last month.

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise,” says the source, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t taking the appropriate measures to manage his type 2 diabetes.

The source said the family is “very concerned” and the situation is so dire that he needs to be supervised while with daughter Dream Renée, whom he welcomed with Chyna in November.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” says the source. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

The star was hospitalized in December 2015 and subsequently diagnosed with the chronic condition. In December 2016, he was hospitalized yet again for diabetes-related symptoms. The source revealed there are still “many concerns” about his diabetes struggle.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Is Diagnosed with Diabetes

The new father previously opened up about being uncomfortable about his weight during an episode of Rob & Chyna.

“I’m not comfortable in my skin, I’m not comfortable with this weight. So I feel like I’m not happy with anything I do right now,” he said at the time.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s issues are directly tied to his problems with Chyna.

“He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” says the source. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.”

“Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change,” continues the source. “Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

On Wednesday, however, the reality star made it clear he’s trying to get on track for one important reason: his daughter.

This is my motivation. A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

“This is my motivation,” he captured a shot of the smiling baby wearing a pink princess bib.

This is my inspiration. A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

“This is my inspiration,” he captured a similar shot he posted a few moments earlier.

Dreeeeezy😇 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

“Dreeeeezy,” he posted a third shot shared around the same time.

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 😍😍 I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much 😓💙 Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Last week, Kardashian also shared a shot of himself with Dream on Instagram, and professed his love for his baby girl.

“Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy,” he wrote. “I literally can’t get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy … about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream.”