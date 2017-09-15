Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach Custody Agreement Over Baby Dream

More than two months after Rob Kardashian‘s explosive social media rampage against Blac Chyna launched a custody war over their daughter, PEOPLE confirms the ex-fiancés have come to an agreement.

Kardashian, 30, and Chyna, 29, have agreed to joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter Dream Renée.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” her attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells PEOPLE. “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Still, Bloom says “this agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. The pairing initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: She shares a son with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s former boyfriend Tyga and is best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian West.

The two feuded on social media throughout their relationship, but the tension reached its peak on July 5, when Kardashian repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that Kardashian allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times. A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against Kardashian.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “listening to advice from his family and instructions from his lawyer to behave.”

“Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble,” said the source, adding that Kardashian — who has long struggled with his weight and depression — “isn’t healthy, and isn’t making huge efforts to get healthier, but he does really care about Dream.”

“He loves spending time with her,” the source said. “He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna.”

In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE in July, Chyna insisted she’s committed to co-parenting her daughter with her ex.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” she said. “I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”