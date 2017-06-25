Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are ‘Getting Along, But Are Not Officially Back Together,’ Says Source

For Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, being good parents to baby Dream is their first priority.

Since their split in February, the exes have put the drama aside and are spending more time with one another — making it their goal to raise their daughter together peacefully.

“Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together,” a source close to Kardashian, 30, tells PEOPLE.

“They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama,” the source continues. “They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal.”

Kardashian proposed to Chyna, 29, in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. (They welcomed Dream last November.) But after a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, a paternity test, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, their romance finally came to an end.

Though the former couple is working on mending their relationship in the four months since they parted, the possibility that Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer could get back together remains up in the air.

“They are both complicated people. It’s very possible they will get back together,” says the source, who adds, “But it’s also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian was dating 26-year-old Mehgan James, who has appeared on Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1’s Basketball Wives LA. But just a day after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that James’ relationship with Kardashian was budding, he denied having any romantic ties to the reality star — or even knowing her.

“The whole Meghan drama was bizarre. They were seeing each other,” the Kardashian source confirms. “But Rob clearly was thinking that he wanted to get back with Chyna too.”

“Any talk about Rob dating will make Chyna lose it,” adds the source. “It seems Rob was denying to keep peace with Chyna.”

While their future as a couple remains unknown, it is evident that the pair still has love for one another.

At the end of last month, Kardashian declared his love for the mother of his only child in a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” Kardashian captioned a throwback photo of Chyna. “She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna.”