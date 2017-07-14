Rob Kardashian’s Family Are in ‘I Told You So’ Mode About Blac Chyna — but Won’t Give Up on Him

Regardless of whatever decisions he makes, the KarJenner clan will never give up on Rob Kardashian.

“The idea that anyone in the family would ever turn their backs on Rob is silly. They’ll never be ‘done’ with him,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE.

In the wake of his social media rampage against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna on July 5, during which he repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her on Twitter and Instagram and accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, an insider told PEOPLE that his family was “horrified” by his actions.

But in the 10 days since he went on his explicit social media spree, Chyna, who retained high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, was granted a set of restraining orders against Kardashian — he was ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 ft. away from his ex and is banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children (King Cairo, 4, and Dream Renée, 8 months) — and the Arthur George sock founder has apologized to his family.

“He’s in their family. He’s their brother and son. Have things reached the point of throw your hands up in the air like, ‘I’m done with this,’ yes. But they will never turn their backs on Rob, even after they were horrified by him acting out with Chyna. Simple as that,” says the source.

Since the outburst, at least one of his famous sister has been rallying alongside him: Khloé. The Good American denim founder indicated on Snapchat Wednesday that she was with her brother and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who together had a “dance party at the house.”

But despite their constant and continual support of 30-year-old Kardashian, they do get frustrated with his actions, including sister Kim Kardashian West.

“Kim gets very frustrated with him,” says the source, who adds, “but she would never walk away and will always help him — especially when he asks for help.”

Still, the family will forever remain faithful to the father of one.

“There’s a lot of ‘I told you so’ about his relationship with Chyna,” the source shares, “but they’ll always be there for Rob — and for Dream.”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that “Rob is very stubborn,” and said that “it took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He is finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it.”

The source claimed that his meltdown was instigated by the fact that his ex was involved with other men: “He trusted Chyna and flipped out when he realized she was hooking up with other guys. He got overheated and it was a spontaneous reaction of of anger. This is not the person he wants to be.”

Despite the disappointment, a source close to the family has said Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, helped from afar while on vacation with boyfriend Corey Gamble in St. Tropez.

Jenner hired lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with Jenner’s late husband Robert Kardashian Sr. on the 1996 O.J. Simpson murder trial — to represent her son. “She is getting updates about Rob and Chyna,” explained the family source. “She of course really cares what happens.”

Chyna and Kardashian are scheduled to return to court for a hearing on Aug. 8.