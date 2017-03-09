While Rob Kardashian appears to be all smiles in his Instagram selfies with daughter Dream Renée, behind the scenes things are getting heated as he prepares for a custody battle with Blac Chyna.

“I expect things to get ugly,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

The source says Rob, 29, is never left alone with his daughter, 3 months, and a Kardashian family insider adds that he is getting the full support of his family as he navigates his new life as a single dad.

“They’ve all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy,” says the insider. “But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

Rob is currently filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and an E! spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE that production is “continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna.”

But with a reconciliation seemingly not in the cards — a second source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE they are “not back together” — plans for season 2 of the former couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna are currently “up in the air,” according to a production source.

The pair went public with their relationship in January 2016 and initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: Chyna shares a son with Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend Tyga, and is also best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

Rob proposed to Chyna, 28, in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child; they welcomed Dream in November.

In February, PEOPLE confirmed that the engaged couple split after a yearlong romance, which included lots of ups and downs, including their first split in March 2016.

Reps for Kardashian and Blac Chyna have not responded to requests for comment.