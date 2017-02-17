The Last Straw? All About Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Blowout Fight Before Split

Since the start of their relationship, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s ups and downs have been made very public.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair have ended their year-long relationship and engagement.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

But was Kardashian’s last Snapchat meltdown the beginning of the end?

It all started nearly a week before Christmas on a Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) after the model’s Instagram account was hacked. The anonymous hacker claimed that Chyna had left Kardashian and they were going to “expose” the reality star for what she is —they claimed she was a user who was allegedly cheating on Kardashian with other men.

The hacker then began to share DM messages and text conversations on Chyna’s account that allegedly showed a conversation between Chyna and her lawyer, Jaden Smith and rapper Young Thug. Although they didn’t appear to show any signs of infidelity on Chyna’s part, she later confirmed that the conversations were true, and even implied that Kardashian was involved in the “hack.”

Fast forward a few hours, Kardashian took to Snapchat to share shots of his empty home that evening, claiming that Chyna, 28, had packed up and took their daughter Dream (who was 5 weeks old at the time) away. In the short Snap videos, he was going from room to room and mumbling into the phone that she “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built.”

After his Snapchat session, Kardashian then uploaded the video to Instagram (it has since been deleted) where he said he thought that this year was going to be the best year of his life.

“I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way,” he wrote. “She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I’m supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me.

“And this isn’t for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I’m just being open right now,” Kardashian continued. “Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn’t explain all this here. And with Chyna’s messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. I’m sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me.”

Kardashian then took the drama one step further by sharing a handful of memes depicting Chyna “stealing Christmas” dressed as the Grinch with their daughter Dream and Chyna’s 4-year-old son King (from her previous relationship with Tyga) in her bag. He captioned the post, “Bring Dream back to her Dad please.”

“She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream,” he added.

He also shared one of a Fresh Prince Of Bel Air reference to Will Smith coming home to an empty house and a Home Alone poster. Although they were meant to be funny, Kardashian made it clear the situation is anything but humorous.

“This is all very real and serious to me and I’m trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh. So relax,” he wrote under one meme. “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me. Been upset for days so relax. This is all very real in my life. I don’t play when it comes to my woman and my baby.”

But Chyna didn’t remain mum for long. Following Kardashian’s social media firestorm, the mother of two took to Instagram (after regaining control from the earlier hack) and posted a very long message about her side of the story. (It has since been deleted.) Within the message, she claimed to be done with Kardashian, but the pair reconciled and he made a pubic apology two days later to Chyna and their family. (It has since been deleted.)

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” he wrote. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

Chyna then regrammed his post with a simple heart emoji next to Kardashian’s Instagram handle.

Kardashian then posted a second tribute to his baby girl: “I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”