Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are working to resolve their issues before their next court date.

The former couple has been immersed in legal drama since Kardashian, 30, targeted Chyna, 29, with an explicit Instagram rampage last month. Now, both sides are attempting to work out their differences outside of court.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” Chyna’s high-powered attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells PEOPLE.

“If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

The duo was initially set to appear in court on Tuesday, but the custody hearing has been pushed back until September.

The recent news comes about a month after Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian in response to his social-media tirade on July 5 — in which he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancée and accused her of cheating and using drugs.

In the wake of the attack, Chyna said that she was “devastated” over the headline-making incident.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ ” Chyna (née Angela White) said during an ABC News interview aired on Good Morning America. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

Still, the mom of two has said that she is committed to “co-parenting” 8-month-old Dream Renée with her ex.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” Chyna — who also has a son, 4½-year-old King Cairo, with rapper Tyga — previously told PEOPLE.

“I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people,” she added. “I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”