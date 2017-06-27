TV
A Definitive Timeline of Rob and Blac Chyna's Romance
It was a whirlwind romance for the new parents, who recently split
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Breaks Down over Shocking Results of Fiancé Matt Baier's Polygraph Test
1 of 29
'THE BEGINNING'
Rob, is that you? After Blac posted a now-deleted photo with an unidentifiable man's tattoo-clad arm to her Instagram, fans began to claim the man in question was indeed Rob. The relationship would go on to become Rob's first high-profile relationship since his 2012 romance with singer Rita Ora.
2 of 29
FAMILY DRAMA
Did you expect anything less from TV's First Family? The relationship between Rob and Blac most definitely struck a chord with the Kardashian clan – and for good reason. Here's a quick recap to catch you up on why this would be a wildly unexpected pairing: Blac Chyna, 27, is rapper Tyga's ex ,and the two have a son together, King Cairo, 3. Blac Chyna was previously close pals with Kim Kardashian West, though the friendship appeared to fizzle after Tyga, 26, started dating Kardashian West's sister Kylie Jenner, 18.
3 of 29
DIAMONDS ARE A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got. After Blac posted several suggestive pictures and videos of herself sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger back in February, rumors began swirling that the model and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were engaged. But it wasn't true, PEOPLE learned quickly after. "Chyna is all about attention, and that's probably why she keeps flashing the ring," the source said.
4 of 29
FEELING INSPIRED
According to several sources close to formerly reclusive Kardashian member, Rob began adopting a healthier lifestyle and more positive outlook in life after linking up with the model and business owner. "Rob has fallen hard for Blac Chyna. She makes him super happy and this is the first time that he's felt so optimistic about life in years," a source tells PEOPLE. "For the first time in forever, Rob seems very excited about the future."
5 of 29
BREAK UP, MAKE UP
In an attempt to address break-up rumors following deleted Instagram posts of his girlfriend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to his Instagram announcing that he and Blac are looking to keep their relationship as private as possible. "It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate if it everyone respects that," he writes. Another important update? Kardashian has coined a couple name for them: ChyRo.
6 of 29
A ROMANTIC GETAWAY
Rob joined his lady love in Jamaica, where Blac was set to make a club appearance in March. The pair were seen cuddling and being affectionate with each other while at the event, according to onlookers.
7 of 29
ROB & BLAC PUMP UP THE PDA
Whether it's Instagram or Snapchat, the pair are quick to show off their love/lust/affection for one another in a series of videos and photos that range from sweet to NSFW. Other snaps have featured Blac exclaiming "I want to have a baby!" as well as other clips of the pair alluding to marriage and starting a family together.
8 of 29
NO (MORE) BAD BLOOD HERE
Despite a tense start, the Kardashian family is working towards accepting Rob's new love. The couple's biggest supporter? Rob's mom, Kris Jenner. "[She is] actually super stoked on them together now," a source tells PEOPLE. "She feels like Rob was pulled out of his depression phase because of her." Rob has also been spotted hanging out with younger sister Kylie Jenner, who was previously "super betrayed" upon hearing about the pair's budding romance.
9 of 29
ROB CONTINUES TO BOND WITH BLAC'S SON
Despite having only started dating Rob in January, Blac was quick to introduce son King Cairo, 3 – her son with rapper (and Kylie Jenner's boyfriend) Tyga, to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The trio have spent time together on Easter Sunday and kicked off Rob's birthday at Legoland.
10 of 29
THEY'RE ENGAGED!
After dating for 10 weeks, Rob Kardashian puts a (very hefty) ring on it – officially deeming him and Blac Chyna engaged. The ring, which boasted 7 carats, was designed by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's childhood friend who works as a jeweler.
11 of 29
BLAC CHYNA IS PREGNANT
They may have just gotten engaged one month ago, in April, but the pair is taking to Instagram yet again to announce their most recent news with an emoji: They're expecting their first child together. "I can confirm she's pregnant and of course she's happy," Chyna's rep tells PEOPLE.
12 of 29
FAMILY MATTERS
Although Chyna and Kardashian's relationship initially sparked tension among the Kardashian family, Chyna was welcomed with open arms after the crew realized how much of a positive impact the model has on Rob. Chyna even joined in on future sister-in-law Khloé's 32nd birthday party, which was also attended by Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kris.
13 of 29
HAPPIER THAN EVER
"I think that he's in a very good place right now, and he's more comfortable in his own skin, and he's back to being the old Rob," Kris Jenner said during a July 2016 interview, opening up about her only son and the positive impact his fiancée has had on him. "The old Rob is so funny and so engaging and so charming and such a wonderful guy and to see that disappear for a minute broke my heart. So to have him in this happy place, it means everything."
14 of 29
BLANK SLATE
Kardashian went on one of his many social media cleanses, wiping all traces of Chyna on his Instagram – leaving a single photo of himself on his account. The action took fans by surprise, seeing as the star is very vocal about his love for the model. Despite Kardashian's decision to rid himself of PDA-packed 'grams, sources close to Chyna said "they're not broken up." "They filmed [their upcoming E! reality show] over the weekend and had an argument," a separate source shared with PEOPLE, adding, "It's hard to see Rob and Chyna actually splitting. Rob is looking forward to becoming a dad. It would take a lot for him to break up with her."
15 of 29
BLING IT ON
While the pair haven't addressed Kardashian's deleting spree, Chyna put breakup rumors to rest by flaunting her diamond engagement ring during a beauty tutorial on her Snapchat. Casual.
16 of 29
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Karashian went on yet another family blocking spree, blocking his sisters, as well as Chyna, from his phone and Instagram. "This is how he's been for the last three years," Kim told Chyna on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I don't even know what the answer is."
17 of 29
READY FOR BABY
As Rob Kardashian gets closer and closer to fatherhood — his baby girl with Chyna is due in mid-November — the reality star is determined to be healthy for his daughter. He posted a side-by-side of himself, prior to his weight gain, and Chyna, prior to her pregnancy on Instagram. "Oh yeah we snapping back lol," he wrote. "Baby will be here in 4 weeks and I'm done with carrying this pregnancy weight. Me and my baby gonna be right. MOTIVATION TIME! WE almost there Chy. F— Chy looks so bomb here aghhh!"
18 of 29
MOM & DAD
Congrats are in order for the new set of parents! Kardashian and Chyna welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Dream Renée — on Nov. 10. "Rob looks very excited. They are preparing [Chyna] for the c-section. There is a film crew with them," a source told PEOPLE before delivering their newborn.
19 of 29
HACKER SCANDAL
Just three days after documenting their PDA on social media, Chyna's Instagram account was hacked; the anonymous hacker claimed the new mom left Kardashian, and promised to "expose" the reality star and how she was using him while allegedly cheating on him with other men. Chyna later confirmed that the private messages and text conversations the hacker leaked were true, and even implied that Kardashian was involved in the "hack." The same weekend, Kardashian took to Snapchat to claim Chyna "took the baby, took the whole nursery we built" while sharing footage of empty rooms in the couple's home. He also said Chyna wasn't letting him see their daughter. "She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream." In a since-deleted post, Chyna said Kardashian could come see Dream if he wanted to because he "knows where we are."
20 of 29
HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
Following the weekend's drama, Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni took to Instagram to address fans' comments about the couple's apparent split. "I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words," she wrote. "At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine."
21 of 29
BLUE CHRISTMAS
It might just be a blue Christmas for Chyna after all. A few days before Kris Jenner's annual holiday party, a source close to the famous family told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch would not be inviting the former model. "Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship," the insider shared. "They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna."
22 of 29
TOGETHER AGAIN
A few weeks after their reconciliation, the new parents celebrated their 1-year anniversary together on Jan. 25, and announced the milestone on Instagram. "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee," Kardashian captioned the video.
23 of 29
'THE WEDDING PLANS ARE OFF'
In February 2017, the couple broke up yet again. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” A source tells PEOPLE that Chyna was "fed up" with Kardashian's behavior. "Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” says the insider, who knows both Chyna and Kardashian. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”
24 of 29
A POTENTIAL CUSTODY BATTLE
Following their split, an insider close to Rob's former flame revealed that the new dad is preparing for a custody battle with his ex-fiancée. "I expect things to get ugly," the source told PEOPLE. "Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations."
25 of 29
BIRTHDAY WISHES
There may be a new dynamic shared between Rob and Chyna, but that didn't stop the model from not only wishing her former partner a happy 30th birthday, but also attending the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's party. "Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it," an insider told PEOPLE. "She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama."
26 of 29
A ROMANTIC REUNION
So, are they back together? The on-again, off-again couple was spotted out to dinner on April 19 at Pan-Asian eatery Tao in Los Angeles — just two months after news broke that they had called it quits.
27 of 29
WHAT AN HONOR
In a heartfelt Instagram post on May 30, the reality star shared a throwback photo of his former fiancée, and penned a sweet caption about the mother of his first child. "On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. He later deleted the post that same week.
28 of 29
THE START OF SOMETHING NEW
It's official: Rob has moved on. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star is dating Mehgan James, who has appeared on Oxygen's Bad Girl’s Club and VH1's Basketball Wives LA. "Mehgan's been supporting Rob and his business for some time now," an insider also told PEOPLE about the duo. "They've been really close friends for about three months."
29 of 29
BACK ON AGAIN?
Despite multiple sources telling PEOPLE that Rob and Meghan were dating, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star denied the claims. "The whole Meghan drama was bizarre. They were seeing each other," the Kardashian source confirmed to PEOPLE. "But Rob clearly was thinking that he wanted to get back with Chyna too."
As for what's going on with the formerly engaged pair? "Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together," a source close to Rob told PEOPLE. "They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama," the source continued. "They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal."
See Also
More
Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Breaks Down over Shocking Results of Fiancé Matt Baier's Polygraph Test
More
T.J. Miller Gets Really Candid About His Silicon Valley Exit as He Slams Producer and Costar
Shay Mitchell Reveals the One Item She 'Had to Take' from the Pretty Little Liars Set