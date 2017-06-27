HACKER SCANDAL

Just three days after documenting their PDA on social media, Chyna's Instagram account was hacked; the anonymous hacker claimed the new mom left Kardashian, and promised to "expose" the reality star and how she was using him while allegedly cheating on him with other men. Chyna later confirmed that the private messages and text conversations the hacker leaked were true, and even implied that Kardashian was involved in the "hack." The same weekend, Kardashian took to Snapchat to claim Chyna "took the baby, took the whole nursery we built" while sharing footage of empty rooms in the couple's home. He also said Chyna wasn't letting him see their daughter. "She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream." In a since-deleted post, Chyna said Kardashian could come see Dream if he wanted to because he "knows where we are."