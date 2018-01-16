15 Celeb Couples Whose Relationships Totally Failed (or Prevailed!) on Reality TV

SHEP ROSE & BELLA CLARK

After weeks of looking for love on his Bravo dating series RelationShep, Southern Charm star Shepard "Shep" Rose made the surprise decision on the show's January 2018 finale to forgo his final two bachelorettes and choose Bella Clark — the 24-year-old brunette who had left the show earlier in the season to return to her job in New York City.

While Clark and Rose seemed poised to live happily ever after on-screen, PEOPLE confirmed shortly after the finale aired that the two had split.

“Sadly, it didn’t work out,” Rose told PEOPLE exclusively of their short-lived romance. “It’s too bad. She’s an awesome girl, and when she left the show, I couldn’t get her out of my head. I really adored her. I had a warm and fuzzy feeling about her and I wanted to see where that went. But the only time we spent together was on camera, and once you are with each other in a different setting, you maybe find out you’re not as compatible as you thought. We just couldn’t make it work.”