FIRST LOOK: See Molly Ringwald Join Luke Perry as Archie's Mom in Riverdale

Riverdale has another redhead in town — and she’s not a Blossom.

As the teen whodunit delves deeper into the murder of ginger golden boy Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), the newest blazing tresses of note belong to ’80s icon Molly Ringwald, who will play Mary Andrews, mom to Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and soon-to-be ex-wife of Fred Andrews (played by none other than ’90s heartthrob Luke Perry).

PEOPLE has the First Look at Ringwald kicking off a multi-episode arc in the April 13 episode of The CW series based on the iconic Archie Comics characters, and it’s clearly a formal affair with Mary donning a chic, dark dress and construction boss Fred looking debonair in a white tux jacket with black piping.

The Internet has been going gaga over Apa as a six-pack-sporting, red-hot Archie, and now that we know his parents are portrayed by some of hottest actors playing teens when they first exploded onto movie and TV screens, it’s no surprise where the screen teen’s good looks come from.

Riverdale airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on The CW.