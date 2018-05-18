Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Says She 'Loves Working' with Costar and Rumored Boyfriend Cole Sprouse

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is opening up about what it’s like to work closely with her boyfriend and costar Cole Sprouse.

The actress, 21, couldn’t stop gushing about Sprouse, 25, while at the CW Upfronts in New York City on Thursday at the London Hotel.

“I’ll say I love working with Cole,” Reinhart tells PEOPLE. “I love working with everyone on the show because our chemistry with, like, all of us is so natural and there and we all love each other. It’s super easy to work with everyone.”

Riverdale saw both their characters develop hopeful outlooks on the future as Jughead (Sprouse) asked Betty (Reinhart) to be his Serpent “queen” after his father retired from his family’s gang.

Reinhart says the moment was brought the two closer together and elevated their relationship.

Lili Reinhart

“I think Jughead wants Betty to be part of the South Side with him and he admires her so much and I think [he] just wants to help her feel like she has a strong, supportive group behind her since she just lost her dad, basically,” Reinhart says.

She adds their love story is somewhat “like Romeo and Juliet.”

“I think Jughead asking Betty to be his queen is a perfect example of trying to put two sides together,” she says. “The Capulets and Montagues coming together.”

Sprouse and Reinhart have kept mum on their relationship since rumors of the two started swirling in May 2017. The two made their couple debut on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month.

While the two actors have never officially confirmed that they’re dating, they made things clear walking arm-in-arm on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City

The two were also seated next to each other during the Paley Center for Media’s 35th Annual PaleyFest in March. They were caught kissing in public for the first time during Rivercon in April. And Sprouse used Reinhart as his photography muse during a Mexican getaway that same month.

The couple has been tight-lipped about commenting on their relationship status, but Sprouse opened up to PEOPLE about their decision to keep mum.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in November as part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

When a fan asked during the PaleyFest panel whether or not they were dating, Reinhart covered her face with one hand and blushed while Sprouse answered: “Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right,” he said before adding, “No comment.”