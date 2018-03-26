Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse once again kept fans on the edge of their seats about their relationship status.

The two Riverdale stars sat next to each other at the Paley Center for Media’s 35th Annual PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday — much to fans’ excitement.

As Sprouse walked on stage, people cheered and stomped their feet, but the noise reached a new decibel when they saw Reinhart walk out and realized their favorite onscreen couple, “Bughead,” would be seated together.

One brave fan asked the question the whole room seemed to be thinking: “So, Cole and Lili, there’s been a lot of rumors of you guys dating. Are you dating?” She was met with thunderous cheers.

Sprouse, 25, looked at the fan as Reinhart, 21, covered her face with one hand and she blushed.

“Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right,” Sprouse said.

The fan asked again, “Are you dating?” prompting Sprouse to bring the microphone attached to his jacket’s lapel close to his mouth as he mumbled, “No comment.”

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the 35th Annual PaleyFest panel for Riverdale David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Reinhart and Sprouse sparked dating rumors in May 2017 when the actor shared a photo of Reinhart on Instagram lying on a flower bed.

In January 2018, the two were seen on vacation together in Hawaii, posing with fans.

The two have kept their relationship private, though, and not publicly confirmed they are dating.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in November as part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.