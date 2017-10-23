Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Apologizes for 'Racially Insensitive' Halloween Costume Joke

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has apologized for tweeting a meme of a Halloween costume many of her followers described as blackface.

Reinhart, 21, shared a photo of a girl covered in black paint, seemingly dressed as a demon, on Sunday.

“Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul,” she tweeted.

Lili tweeted this out but she never intended any harm, as you can see. pic.twitter.com/332i8XnvHR — satan (@nicky_vidaca) October 22, 2017

But the actress, who plays Betty Cooper on The CW’s teen-melodrama take on the Archie comics, deleted her post and issued an apology after followers called the image racist.

“I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn’t think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive,” she wrote. “I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could’ve been misinterpreted.”

Fans thanked Reinhart for taking responsibility.

I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn't think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 22, 2017

“the act of painting yourself black connotes blackface, regardless of intent or context. can be read as [people of color] = witch/demon,” one fan wrote.

“I thought of it as a macabre joke, not a racist slur,” another said. “But good on lili for apologising to those offended anyway.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays a 8 p.m. ET on The CW.