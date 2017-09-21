Riverdale's K.J. Apa Involved in Late-Night Car Crash After 16-Hour Day on Set: Report

Riverdale star K.J. Apa was involved in a late-night car crash last week after working a 16-hour day on set of the CW series.

Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews on the crime drama, fell asleep at the wheel during his almost hour-long drive home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The accident allegedly occurred after midnight outside of Vancouver, Canada, where the series is filmed and regularly shoots into the wee hours of the morning.

Apa’s vehicle reportedly struck a light pole, destroying the passenger side; it was determined that his car could not be fixed.

The New Zealand-born 20-year-old was transported to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries and he was later discharged. According to THR, Cole Sprouse, who stars as Jughead Jones on the series, was originally going to ride in Apa’s car but changed his plans.

Despite the long hours that actors are required to be on the Riverdale set, THR reports that cast and crew are not provided transportation either to or from set and WBTV’s policy is that actors must coordinate their own transit. Sprouse has reportedly asked that transportation be provided for cast members that work late.

“They’re working these kids from morning until night,” a source familiar with Riverdale production and the accident told THR. “Someone’s going to die.”

At the end of August, Apa posted a photo from set and gave a shout-out to the crew. “Another hot ass day in Beautiful British Columbia with these hard working legends. Love u guys!!!!!” he wrote.

Riverdale returns Oct. 11 on CW.