Riverdale Costars Lili Reinhardt and Cole Sprouse Caught Kissing for the First Time — in Paris!

They don’t call it the City of Love for nothing!

After months of keeping their rumored romance under the radar, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were spotted kissing in public for the first time Monday. In photos obtained by E! News, the Riverdale costars can be seen sharing a sweet embrace.

In addition to Sprouse and Reinhart, several other cast members were in the French capital to attend Rivercon, a three-day Riverdale fan convention.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came to #Rivercon,” Reinhart tweeted on Sunday. “I am so fortunate to have met all of you. It truly was an experience I won’t soon forget. Thank you. I love you.”

Thank you so much to everyone who came to #Rivercon ❤️ I am so fortunate to have met all of you. It truly was an experience I won’t soon forget. Thank you. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Eh6c5ytcKG — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 1, 2018

Sprouse, 25, and Reinhart, 21, play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW’s soapy twist on the Archie comics. The duo first sparked romance rumors last May, when Sprouse shared a dreamy photo he took of Reinhart lounging in a flower field on his Instagram.

RELATED: Lili Reinhart on Cole Sprouse’s ‘Calming Energy’ and Why She Relates to Betty’s ‘Dark Side’

In July, the two were reportedly canoodling, holding hands and kissing at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart at PaleyFest 2018 David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: CW’s Riverdale in 30 Seconds

That being said, the actors have kept their relationship private and have yet to publicly confirm their relationship. Last month, one brave fan bluntly asked whether they were dating during a PaleyFest panel. The question was met with thunderous cheers while Reinhart covered her face with one hand and blushed.

“Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right,” said Sprouse before adding, “No comment.”