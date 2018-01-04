Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Vacation Together in Hawaii

Riverdale costars and rumored couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart rang in 2018 together on a tropical getaway.

Sprouse, 25, and Reinhart, 21, have posed for photos with multiple fans, who shared the pictures to Twitter this week, as first spotted by Cosmopolitan.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart with fans on Hawaii (January 2, 2018) pic.twitter.com/etW027YAjp — María Spain ♡🐍👑♡ (@am_Chach) January 3, 2018

📷 Cole & Lili with fans recently pic.twitter.com/THNLKNYhvX — Cole Sprouse Daily® (@colemsdaily) January 2, 2018

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart with a fan today in Hawaii! pic.twitter.com/G9Dbk71zSO — Riverdale News (@_riverdalenews) January 2, 2018

The actors — who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW’s soapy twist on the Archie comics — first sparked romance rumors in May, when Sprouse, 25, shared a dreamy photo he took of Reinhart, 21, lounging in a flower field on his Instagram.

In July, Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse’s maroon blazer at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego Saturday night, and the two were later seen canoodling, holding hands and kissing.

A couple months later, Reinhart confronted a fan via Twitter who claimed Sprouse had been “rude” when she approached him.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Dean Buscher/The CW

The two have kept their relationship private, though, and not publicly confirmed they are dating.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in November as part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

Asked directly about Reinhart, the Disney Channel alum said, “No comment.”

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Riverdale returns Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.