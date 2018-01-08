Riverdale Stars (and Rumored Couple!) Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Return from Hawaii Vacation

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are saying “aloha” to Hawaii’s warm waters and hello to Canada’s cooler temps.

Days after the Riverdale costars were snapped vacationing together in Hawaii, Sprouse, 25, and Reinhart, 21, were photographed at the airport carrying their luggage as they arrived back in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the series is filmed.

Reinhart paired her black leather jacket with jeans, a long, grey scarf and black sunglasses while Sprouse wore a tan jacket, chambray shirt and grey pants with a red beanie.

The rumored couple signed autographs and took selfies with Riverdale fans after clearing customs.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse BACKGRID

Both attended the Art of Elysium’s Heaven Celebration with John Legend in Santa Monica on Saturday, but they sat at separate tables.

The actors — who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW’s soapy twist on the Archie comics — first sparked romance rumors in May, when Sprouse shared a dreamy photo he took of Reinhart lounging in a flower field on his Instagram.

In July, Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse’s maroon blazer at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego Saturday night, and the two were later seen holding hands and kissing.

During their Hawaii vacation over the New Year holiday, the pair posed for photos with multiple fans, who shared the pictures to Twitter.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart with fans on Hawaii (January 2, 2018) pic.twitter.com/etW027YAjp — María Spain ♡🐍👑♡ (@am_Chach) January 3, 2018

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart with a fan today in Hawaii! pic.twitter.com/G9Dbk71zSO — Riverdale News (@_riverdalenews) January 2, 2018

The two have kept their relationship private, though, and not publicly confirmed they are dating.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in November as part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

Riverdale returns Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.