The British are coming — to the Lip Sync Battle stage, that is.

In a preview of Thursday’s episode of the Paramount Network show shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Rita Ora takes on Right Said Fred’s 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy” to face off against her fellow British singer-songwriter, Charli XCX, for the championship belt.

“It was crazy competitive secretly, but everyone was really nice to each other,” Ora, 27, tells PEOPLE of the experience.

During the performance, Ora can be seen dancing along to the music in an all-black ensemble complete with thigh-high boots as back-up dancers decked out in sequined British flag outfits parade around her.

Lip Sync Battle

Joining hosts Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J as a guest DJ on the episode is Boy George, who says in the clip that he “loved” Ora’s performance. “Right Said Rita all the way,” he adds.

For her second song of the night, Ora will channel her inner Scary Spice, or Mel B, to perform the Spice Girls‘ “Wannabe.”

“I didn’t realize there was so many songs out there, and I was like, ‘What represents Britain?’ ” Ora says. “I was like, ‘Obviously someone has to represent the Spice Girls.’ ”

Also on the show, Charli XCX, 25, will transform into Ed Sheeran by rocking a ginger wig and facial hair for her rendition of his hit, “Shape of You.”

“Me and Charli are best friends, so if I win this, I’ll never live it down,” Ora says. “We both did a really good job.”

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ25apqV-C8&w=640&h=390]

Ora and Charli XCX’s episode of Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.