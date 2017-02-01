Stay out of the shower, RiRi!

Rihanna is checking into Bates Motel for the A&E show’s fifth and final season as Marion Crane. The ill-fated character, originally played by Janet Leigh in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 thriller Psycho, famously met her demise in the film’s iconic shower scene.

The preview shows the 28-year-old songstress seeking a room from Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) after coming in from the pouring rain. Highmore’s character is then seen peeping through a hole in the wall.

The series, a contemporary prequel to Psycho, ended last season with the death of Norman’s mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). The final season picks up 18 months later.

“Norman is in an incredibly intense and interesting place that we’ve built him to when that sequence of episodes starts,” executive producer Kerry Ehrin tells EW. “It’s this collision of Bates Motel storytelling and then Marion Crane showing up into that. He’s in a very fragile and lonely place, and Marion Crane is a charismatic woman. She’s super present when she’s with him and she’s very attractive — all those things are exactly what he needs right at this moment.”

Rihanna’s appearance in Bates Motel marks the first of many acting roles she’s tackled recently. In addition, she will be featured in Ocean’s 8 and the sci-fi movie Valerian.

Bates Motel returns Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.