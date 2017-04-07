Ricky Martin Joins Versace: American Crime Story

A version of this article previously appeared on EW.com.

Ryan Murphy has recruited Ricky Martin for another role on one of his shows.

Martin, who previously guest-starred on Glee, will be joining Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss in Versace: American Crime Story, the third installment of Murphy’s critically acclaimed anthology series on FX.

The singer will co-star alongside the previously announced stars as Antonio D’Amico, the longtime partner of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramirez), the network announced Friday.

Based on the book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History by Maureen Orth, the miniseries will focus on the 1997 murder of the famous fashion designer at the hands of serial killer Cunanan, who will be played by Criss. Cruz, whose casting was announced in March, will play the designer’s sister Donatella Versace. Production on the season is expected to begin this month in Los Angeles and Miami.

Viewers can expect two seasons of American Crime Story to air in 2018: The miniseries’ second season, Katrina: American Crime Story, is also set to air next year. In February, FX announced that Matthew Broderick had signed on to play Michael D. Brown, the former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director, and Oscar nominee Annette Bening was cast as Kathleen Blanco, the former governor of Louisiana.

In 2012, Martin played William McKinley High School’s Spanish teacher David Martinez on Fox’s Glee. Additionally, he has starred in Broadway productions of Les Misérables (Marius in 1996) and Evita (Ché in 2012).