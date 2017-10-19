People

Ricky Gervais Is Bringing His Biting Humor Back to the Radio

Cindy Ord/Getty

Ricky Gervais has a new Office at SiriusXM.

The award-winning comedian and actor is launching his new show, Ricky Gervais Is Deadly Sirius, next week, broadcasting his signature caustic sense of humor from London, New York and around the world.

“I started out in radio, and SiriusXM made me an offer to return that I couldn’t refuse,” Gervais, 56, said in a statement. “With 32 million subscribers, editorial control, my own playlist and absolute freedom of speech, it’s the perfect platform for me, and hopefully the listener too.”

(He began his career as a radio host in his native London.)

Gervais’ interview subjects include scientist Richard Dawkins, Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher, and more. On the show, he’ll tackle topics like music, science, art and ethics.

Ricky Gervais Is Deadly Sirius premieres Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Comedy Greats (Ch. 94).