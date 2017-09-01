Six Million Dollar Man Actor Richard Anderson Dies at 91

Actor Richard Anderson has died at the age of 91.

Anderson’s credits included the Stanley Kubrick-directed 1957 film Paths of Glory and John Frankenheimer’s 1964 movie Seven Days in May, as well as the 1956 science fiction classic Forbidden Planet. But fans of the ’70s action show The Six Million Dollar Man will best remember him for portraying Oscar Goldman, the boss of Lee Majors’ mechanically-enhanced hero Steve Austin.

“I met Richard in 1967 when he first guest starred on The Big Valley,” Majors said in a statement issued by Anderson’s publicist.

“We worked together on five episodes. In 1974, he joined me as my boss, Oscar Goldman, in The Six Million Dollar Man. Richard became a dear and loyal friend, and I have never met a man like him. I called him ‘Old Money.’ His always stylish attire, his class, calmness and knowledge never faltered in his 91 years. He loved his daughters, tennis and his work as an actor. He was still the sweet, charming man when I spoke to him a few weeks ago. I will miss you, my friend.”

Anderson, who died Thursday, appeared in each of that show’s 99 episodes, as well as the 58-episode spin-off The Bionic Woman, which centered on Lindsay Wagner’s Jaime Sommers.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com