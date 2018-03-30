Potomac Housewife Karen Huger Sets the Record Straight About Her Husband's Tax Problems

Karen Huger made headlines back in July when it was reported that her husband of 21 years, Ray Huger, owed millions of dollars in back-due federal taxes. But the Real Housewives of Potomac star insists all is a-okay.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s season 3 premiere, Karen, 55, sits down with costar Robyn Dixon.

“Read my f—— lips: I don’t owe anybody anything,” the self-described Grand Dame of Potomac says. “Do your case search. Miss Karen owns nobody. Please do a public record search on me. Karen is debt-free and loaded. … Don’t come to my table talking some b——-.”

Karen and Ray Huger Tasos Katopodis/Getty

The Washington Post, citing public records, had reported that Ray — whom Karen famously dubbed “The Black Bill Gates” — personally owes nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes, and his software company owes more than $3 million.

That report fuels much of the drama in season 3, with many of the women questioning if that’s the reason Karen and Ray sold their Potomac mansion for $1.685 million (rather than the $2.5 million it was listed as) to move to a cheaper property in Great Falls at the end of season 2.

During a visit to PEOPLE Now on Friday, Karen confirmed that The Post‘s reports were “true to an extent.”

“The good news is we’re great,” she said. “Ray came out on a good side. I can’t tell you everything, but I’m very proud of him. He’s a great businessman.”

Asked if she’s had to make financial changes in the wake of the next, Karen admitted “the budget came into play.”

“Of course, if you’re a good wife, you’ll put yourself on a good budget,” she joked.

Karen Huger Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty

Ultimately, she said the trials made her, Ray, and children Brandon and Rayvin an even stronger unit.

“Material things come and go, but if you have the love of your family — your children, your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister — we pulled through and we’re better for it,” she said. “I think it’ll be a shining example of anyone facing adversity. Bad things happen to good people. Once the story unfolds you’ll see that Ray didn’t deserve that. But it can happen to anybody.”

“Ray and I are blessed,” she added. “We have a 21 year marriage. Adversities and challenges are going to come. Ray and I don’t come from money, we made money. So again, you can have money one day, you may lose it, but you can have it again. It made us stronger. It bonded us in a way that we had to find each other again, and that’s keeping it real. I love him.”

As for fellow Housewife Gizelle Bryant, who appears to be leading the charge in uncovering the truth about Karen’s finances this season,, she said she only got involved because Karen was so tight-lipped.

“She never really gave us a straight answer,” Bryant said. “She doesn’t realize if you don’t tell us your business, we’re going to be in your business.”

“Karen and I love to love each other but we do it in a different way,” she added. “We do have our battles, we do have our issues, but at the end of it we do apologize when someone’s wrong, and Karen always forgives me.”