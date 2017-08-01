Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Boyfriend Sherman Douglas Still Going Strong: 'He's My Boo'

For Gizelle Bryant and her “boo,” retired NBA star Sherman Douglas, it started with a hello — and a great view.

“We met at the gym,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star told PEOPLE at Jill Zarin’s 5thAnnual Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons on Saturday.

“I took a running class and we ran on a treadmill and he would always take the treadmill behind me,” explained Bryant, 46.

“I think he was liking what he was seeing in front of him …” she said with a laugh.

But he never said anything to her.

“So one day I said hi,” she shared.

They went for coffee to see if they clicked enough to go on a first date. “And we’ve been together ever since,” said Bryant. “He’s amazing.”

Not only is he a gentleman who treats her well, but as a former NBA star, he understands the fame she is enjoying now.

“He gets it,” said Bryant. “He’s been there, done that. He’s retired now so he’s chillin.'”

Now retired, Douglas, 50, played professionally for the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, the New Jersey Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers from 1989 to 2001.

“He’s my boo…” she said of Douglas.

A Makeup Line for “Every Hue”

Besides enjoying her time with Douglas, starring on RHOP, and raising her three daughters, Bryant is also a successful businesswoman who is on her way to becoming a makeup mogul.

Bryant recently launched EveryHue Beauty, which offers a tinted moisturizer available in 12 shades, along with a foundation brush and blending sponge.

“It’s a line geared toward women of color, but we are encompassing every hue for every woman,” she explained.

Guests at Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon were able to try out the tinted moisturizer at the EveryHue Beauty Bar.

“We had our EveryHue Tinted Moisturizer, beauty blenders and brushes there,” she said. “We also had a makeup artist there to color match attendees. We gave out samples. Everyone loved the lightweight feel and the coverage.”

She started the line, she admitted, because “I just felt like women of color have been left out of the beauty business and I wanted to concentrate on that.”

“EveryHue is designed to match your skin tone perfectly,” said Bryant.

The tinted moisturizer contains vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe and SPF to keep skin healthy and hydrated.

Bryant, who graduated from Hampton University with a degree in marketing, partnered with three beauty professionals to create EveryHue: makeup artist Karlene Damallie, marketing professional Erika Liles and Sophia Rabkin, who has a diverse background in health care and beauty industries.

Next up for the line? “A highlighter, bronzer and setting powder in one compact,” Bryant revealed.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Housewives

Bryant traveled from Maryland to join a host of other Bravo stars who came out to support Zarin and her husband, Bobby Zarin, who is battling thyroid cancer.

On Thursday, Zarin revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that Bobby was recovering from a recent procedure at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City after his cancer took an unexpected turn last week.

The luncheon raised money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is seeking cutting edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer.

Joining Bryant at the lavish Hamptons event were RHONY stars Luann D’Agostino, Ramona Singer and Tinsley Mortimer.

Housewives from afar included Marysol Patton of Real Housewives of Miami, Kathy and Rich Wakile of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Pettifleur Berenger of Real Housewives of Melbourne. Bachelor in Paradise‘s Vinny Ventiera also came to the party.

“I had a great time,” said Bryant. “Jill knows how to throw a party!”