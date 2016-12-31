RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Kicks Off Her 3-Day Wedding Bash with a Rehearsal Dinner on a Yacht

The Countess is kicking off her three-day wedding extravaganza in style!

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is marrying Tom D’Agostino Jr. on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida — and the party starts out on the ocean! The couple will be welcoming guests to their wedding weekend by hosting their rehearsal dinner on a boat.

“We decided to have our rehearsal dinner on a yacht because Tom is a big boater, he grew up boating,” de Lesseps, 51, explains to PEOPLE. “We both own boats, we’re both into boating, so we thought, ‘What a great place to do our rehearsal dinner!’”

The party out on the water will also serve as a welcome for out-of-town guests flying into Florida, like parents, friends and other family members, and start the celebrations in a more intimate setting, de Lesseps adds.

The reality star and her husband-to-be love boats so much that they even enjoyed the water a few days before their wedding! In a video posted to de Lesseps’ Twitter, D’Agostino is seen at the wheel of a boat as de Lesseps pans to show her family along for the ride.

“ # Boating with the # family # PalmBeach # weddingcountdown xo,” she captioned the video.

But the bride-to-be says real fun will start once the rehearsal dinner is over and the party moves over to a nearby nightclub where guests will be treated to an even classier evening.

“It’s going to be more of a crooner kind of evening,” de Lesseps says. “On the boat, I wanted to have like country rock music, relaxed, take off your shoes feeling, and after that I wanted it to be kind of a swooner, crooner evening with Sinatra kind of music. So it’s one big party on Friday.”

The party-filled first day will be followed by a round of golf on Saturday morning — or beach and pool time for those who prefer a more relaxing time — with the wedding taking place later in the evening. The ceremony will be followed by a reception that doubles as a New Year’s Eve party and D’Agostino’s 50th birthday.