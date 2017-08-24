Tinsley Mortimer ‘Definitely’ Thinks Scott Kluth Is The One as She Opens Up About Her Past Drinking Problem

Looks like there could be wedding bells in Tinsley Mortimer’s future!

The Real Housewives of New York City star has been dating midwestern-born businessman Scott Kluth ever since castmate Carole Radziwill set the two up on a blind date in February. And on Wednesday’s part 2 of the season 9 reunion, Mortimer revealed that Kluth is “definitely” the one.

“Scott is adorable,” Mortimer, 42, gushed PEOPLE in July. “He’s a good caretaker, too. He looks out for me. I’m happy.”

“It worked out,” she added on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that same month, admitting she likes monogamy. “I’m not going to lie, I’m happy when I’m in a relationship. But it doesn’t mean I create something out of nothing. Scott is amazing. … He’s an incredible guy and I’m just lucky to have met him. I have a great guy. It’s awesome.”

Kluth, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin, is currently based in Chicago — but will be moving to New York and in an apartment-to-be-found with Mortimer this fall, she said on the reunion.

The two also work together — Mortimer taking a job as an account manager at the site.

It’s the first partner for the former socialite since her rocky relationship ended with ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul, whom she had dated since December 2012.

Their relationship ended in April 2016 when Mortimer was arrested for allegedly trespassing at his Palm Beach home — though there was a history of alleged abuse prior to that, including an incident on Christmas Day in 2013 which found Mortimer hospitalized with head lacerations.

“I was a mess,” Mortimer said on the reunion about her Palm Beach past. “I went through a horrible situation where I was in a terrible relationship and the whole script was flipped. All of a sudden this person had been hurting me and then I was accused of something I didn’t do. All of a sudden I was the bad one. And it was nothing I could control.”

“I was physically abused by him,” she continued. “And emotionally, yes. Basically when they mentally beat you down it allows you to even accept the physical. And I went back. All the time.”

FROM PEN: RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Escaping a Violent Relationship

Asked why she stayed with Fanjul and never tried to get help from her family, Mortimer explained she hid their relationship from her family.

“I knew that if they knew I was together with him, they would end it,” she said. “So I hid the relationship and just allowed this stuff to happen over and over again. And look, I’m not saying it was all bad. Obviously we wake up in the morning saying ‘I love you so much’ and obviously he was going to change and ‘I’m so sorry.’ And you believe it …”

Mortimer also opened up about her drinking problem on the reunion, telling Andy Cohen that she spent much of the season under the influence of alcohol to numb her anxiety.

“In Palm Beach there was a lot of drinking going on, and I obviously carried that through this season. I’m not going to deny it — I was drinking way too much,” she said. “I used it as a crutch to just get through things. I had all this happen to me, I moved to New York … I was overwhelmed.”

“That’s not a good thing,” she continued, pointing out that she’s broken that habit now. “I’m not going to deny it. I surprised myself how much I could put it down.”

In the meantime Mortimer and Kluth continue their romance — and Radziwill had no problem joking in their recent CouponCabin commercial that wedding bells might soon be ringing.

That appears to be fine with Mortimer, who told PEOPLE in March that she still wants to be married again — even after her public divorce from ex-husband Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer, whom she married in 2002 and split from in 2009.

“I still believe in love,” she said. “I still want to be married again and be happy and be in a relationship. I always hope for the best.”

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.