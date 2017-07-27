Tinsley Mortimer has a new man in her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is dating Scott Kluth, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin.

Mortimer, 41, confirmed the relationship on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — gushing, “Scott is amazing… He’s an incredible guy and I’m just lucky to have met him. I have a great guy. It’s awesome.”

Kluth, who lives in Chicago, met Mortimer on a blind date set up by her RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill and captured by the Bravo cameras. The evening went so well the two ended up sharing a kiss — and then a marathon five days together afterwards. He even sent her flowers during the New York Housewives’ trip to Mexico, writing “Thank you for the best and longest first date ever” in the card.

Who's excited for tonight's episode?! 🙋🏼Mexico part 2! #RHONY 9/8c @bravotv 🍹🎉🏝🍈🥑🌮🌶🍹 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The couple have been dating since February, Mortimer revealed on WWHL. “It worked out,” she said, admitting she likes monogamy. “I’m not going to lie, I’m happy when I’m in a relationship. But it doesn’t mean I create something out of nothing.”

It’s the first relationship for Mortimer since her tumultuous on-and-off relationship relationship with ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul, whom she dated since December 2012. The pairing ended in April 2016 when Mortimer was arrested for trespassing at his Palm Beach home — though there was a history of alleged abuse prior to that, including an incident on Christmas Day in 2013 which found Mortimer hospitalized with head lacerations.

“I had moments of feeling like I wasn’t going to make it,” she told PEOPLE of her relationship with Fanjul, 31, in March. “I was going to be one of those tragic stories you see on TV. I’m so grateful and I feel so lucky. That’s my past and I learned from it. I will never put myself in that situation again.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHONY‘s’ Tinsley Mortimer on Moving on After Her Humiliating Arrest and Violent Relationship: ‘I Still Believe in Love’

Mortimer gushed about her date with Kluth in her BravoTV Blog, writing “He’s so cute!”

“Does anyone out there believe in love at first sight?!” she asked. “I certainly didn’t until locking eyes with cute Scott from Chicago. His shy demeanor, his smile, and his quiet confidence intrigued me immediately. Wow! We’re almost soul mates. Between the Tito’s and Leo’s and loving lounging by a pool instead of a beach, this guy is right up my alley…not to mention he is also a modest self-made man who claims to be a computer nerd…just what I was looking for!

“Having said this, there is absolutely NOTHING nerdy about this guy,” she continued, defending her decision to kiss Kluth. “He’s darling and brilliant. I was feeling a great vibe from him, so I just had to go in for a smooch. Shoot me! Guys go in for the kiss all the time. Why can’t I?”

It's a gorgeous night in Chicago! Need to eat at some point soon though… Any restaurant suggestions?! 🍾🍽🤔 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

On WWHL, Mortimer was quick to thank Radziwill for introducing her to Kluth. “Carole was great at setting us up,” she said. “[I] feel grateful to Carole.”

The ladies also united recently in a CouponCabin commercial — Radziwill joking about attending Mortimer’s upcoming wedding.

And while wedding bells may be a little soon for the two, Mortimer told PEOPLE she still wants to be married again — even after her public divorce from ex-husband Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer, whom she married in 2002 and split from in 2009.

“I still believe in love,” she said. “I still want to be married again and be happy and be in a relationship. I always hope for the best.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.