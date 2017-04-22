Step Aside Jack Nicholson! RHONY's Sonja Morgan Says She Also Dated Owen Wilson

Jack Nicholson isn’t the only A-list celebrity that Sonja Morgan has dated!

Days after the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that she dated Nicholson during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — “He’s so much fun!” she said about the veteran actor — the reality star dished about another actor that she claims to have previously spent some romantic time with.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight alongside fellow Housewife Dorinda Medley, Morgan, 53, said she also dated Owen Wilson!

“Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him,” Morgan told ET. “I go, ‘Oh! I dated him, too!’ Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago.”

But according to Morgan, she no longer communicates with her former flames, which also includes Prince Albert of Monaco.

“I mean, I never did,” Morgan said. “That was a period in time where we were all going out to clubs … you know, we didn’t have cell phones. You’d get home to your answering machine, then you go to the same club the next time. It’s like a group thing that goes on for a few nights. [Jack] was a friend of my girlfriend, in fact, and … we were just being bad, you know? I had an Italian boyfriend at the time, too.”

So, can RHONY fans expect to see the reality star tied to any celebrities in the future?

“I’m not interested in celebs,” she said. “I like smart people. Very smart people. Interesting dialogue, yeah. I like to talk a lot.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET), and The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET), both on Bravo.