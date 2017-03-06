Naked Jogs, Lady Kisses & Cheating Fears: 5 Wild RHONY Moments We Can't Wait for in Season 9

Real Housewives of New York City audiences are in for lots of tears, drama and bare skin when it returns for season 9.

On Monday, PEOPLE had the exclusive first look at the upcoming season’s trailer, which features fun, feuds and fights between the ladies. Did we expect anything different?

Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan are all returning for season 9, along with original New York Housewife Jill Zarin, who will also be making an appearance. Also joining the ladies is new Housewife Tinsley Mortimer, a socialite, fashion designer and reality TV personality brought in to replace Jules Wainstein.

Below are 5 of the wildest moments from the RHONY season 9 trailer.

1. OG Jill Zarin’s return.

Although it may only be brief, OG RHONY Housewife Jill will be making a return to the franchise, her first since leaving the show at the end of season 4.

“That is so obnoxious,” the Zarin Fabrics matriarch proclaims in the trailer.

What is so obnoxious, Jill?! We can’t wait to find out what she’s referring to.

2. Luann’s wedding drama.

Luann’s engagement — and the drama surrounding it — to Tom D’Agostino Jr. will play out on the upcoming season, including Bethenny — who first brought up his cheating allegations — meeting the Countess’ now-husband.

“Nice to meet you. Sorry if I caused you any drama,” Bethenny says to Tom in the trailer.

Later in the clip, after asking Carole how they could conspire to “get her out” of her engagement to Tom, Bethenny tearfully approaches Luann about the concerns she has for their relationship.

“In my heart, I feel like you’re making a big mistake,” a crying Bethenny says to Luann, and adds, “I think he’s cheating on you.”

3. Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election win brings lots of tears.

Although Carole believed that former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would become the 45th President of the United States and “win in a landslide” over now-President Donald Trump, the results came as a surprise to many of the New York Housewives.

“What are you doing? Like, that’s all you talk about 24 hours a day. You gotta stop,” Bethenny advises Carole prior to Election Day.

But come Nov. 8, the women were in for a shock when Trump won the election.

“I’m stunned,” Carole says in the clip.

Tinsley is shown shortly thereafter, sobbing: “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, get over it. Get over it.’ It’s not that easy to get over it!” One has to wonder: Is she talking about Trump or her own deeply personal off-screen drama from just months earlier?

4. Bethenny gets completely naked — and jogs her way into a swimming pool.

When on vacation, right?

While soaking up paradise in their beachfront pad overlooking the setting sun, Bethenny decides to live it up — clothing-free!

In the trailer, a completely naked Bethenny strips out of her clothing — and sunglasses — and jogs her way into a pool.

Sun’s out, buns out!

5. Sonja and Bethenny share a smooch.

Under a moonlight sky — and after a few drinks — Sonja and Bethenny decide to share a little lip lock.

“You’re pretty f—ing hot,” a clearly drunk Sonja says to Bethenny.

“Okay,” Bethenny responds before the two smooch.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.