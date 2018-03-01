It’s been a decade since The Real Housewives of New York City premiered, and the first ladies of the Big Apple are celebrating with an explosive 10th anniversary season.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for hit Bravo show, which will once again find Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer let cameras follow their lives.

At the center of the action is de Lesseps and her headline-making arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve — when she was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.

De Lesseps, who had married ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later, pleaded not guilty to the charges and checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility.

Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Carole Radziwill Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

She breaks down in tears in the RHONY trailer, even telling her daughter, “Why did I have to get married?” Cameras later follow de Lesseps in a car ride where she tells a confidante on the phone, “I’ve been traveling, I’ve been to prison, and I just want to be close to home.”

While de Lesseps’ fellow New York City Housewives have been there for her publicly, someone appears to cross the line this season.

At one point, de Lesseps yells, “She called me a convict!” — referencing an unnamed person.

Luann de Lesseps John Lamparski/Getty

Of course, de Lesseps isn’t the only one raising her voice in the trailer.

In one of the biggest battles, Medley and Morgan go at it, the former slamming the latter for an ill-placed analogy. “Don’t you dare compare your f—— marriage to me burying my husband,” Medley screamed. “He left your ass!”

Medley also appears to be confronting her own drinking problem, telling Frankel in tears, “I have a life now that’s not the life I expected.”

“You’re a drunk,” Frankel tells her, as the two travel to Puerto Rico on one of Frankel’s many trips to help the people there recover from the devastating Hurricane Maria.

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill

Frankel might need help repairing something in her own life though: her friendship with Radziwill.

Though the two used to be inseparable, this season, a riff has formed. “I’m not sure Carole’s as excited to see me as she used to be,” Frankel explains.

“Every time we’re together, you’re aggressive with me,” Radziwill later tells Frankel in the beginning of a conversation that only gets more heated from there.

Feuds seem to be par for the course this season. Singer, who is in the process of redecorating her Southampton home, is still on rocky terms with Frankel after their season-long feud last year. And Mortimer, whose romance with Scott Kluth hits a rough patch, is still clashing with Morgan.

“Shut your mouth and shut your f—— legs,” she screams at one point.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Wednesday, April 4 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.