The RHONY Return to Berkshires to Confront Luann D'Agostino with New Claims About 'Dirty Dog' Tom

It’s been the location of some of the Real Housewives of New York City‘s most disastrous getaways and explosive battles in the past two years.

And yet history be dammed, the New York Housewives took a trip to Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires for the third year in a row on Wednesday’s all-new episode — in what is becoming the show’s best worst tradition.

They were there to celebrate Medley’s birthday and Christmas; but instead of spreading holiday cheer, the Housewives instead focused on spreading new claims about Luann D’Agostino‘s relationship with then-fiancé Tom D’Agostino, Jr. and his numerous alleged infidelities she was supposedly ignoring.

It all started last week, when Luann’s friend Barbara Kavovit told Carole Radziwill that the Countess allegedly wasn’t excited about her upcoming wedding and would “rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off.”

That made Radziwill pause — and had her wondering whether it would be advantageous to confront Luann.

“My intentions regarding Luann are pure,” Radziwill explained. “I overheard something from a very good friend of hers that she might be having second thoughts. Maybe it’s a cry for help. Or maybe she’s just having normal pre-wedding jitters. But either way, I think it’s a conversation that we should have.”

Ramona Singer was all about bringing concerns to Luann. As she told Radziwill, new allegations of Tom’s infidelity had been brought to her attention recently by an ex-girlfriend of his.

“He’s such a dirty dog,” the unnamed-woman had texted Singer, after explaining how Tom had allegedly tried to “attack her” and “stick his tongue down her throat.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only one he does that with,” Singer’s source said. “Honestly, I think he was in a fight with Luann. He’s so insecure and grasps at anything for attention.”

Bethenny Frankel had new claims of her own too. “I think he’s having an affair with this other woman,” she told Singer and Radziwill — adding her source was the same unnamed friend who passed her the photos of Tom’s infamous hour-long makeout with a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel.

To refresh, that smooch came the day before Luann and Tom’s Palm Beach engagement party and almost derailed their relationship. After confronting Tom over Frankel’s allegations, Luann moved on with her engagement, later telling PEOPLE, “I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life.”

“He screwed up,” she said. “What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

Looking back, Singer was astute to point out that while Luann had said she wasn’t affected by “one kiss,” this was now more.

“She got the information and she said she wasn’t going to end the relationship cause of one kiss,” Singer said. “But now we’re finding out there’s multiple kisses. It’s not just one kiss, he’s been doing it repeatedly.”

For Frankel, she saw her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Jason Hoppy as a cautionary tale for the dancers of having a whirlwind romance.

“I feel like because of what I’ve been going through with my ex, I feel some responsibility to say to Luann some of what I know now that I’ve been hearing so many things from so many different people,” the Skinnygirl mogul said. “And mine looked much better than her’s looks now. And mine is a disaster!”

“Everything that happens now, I call it the cracks become craters,” she continued. “Everything that happens now it’s going to be magnified. I’m in the worst possible situation you can even imagine and it didn’t start as bad as her situation. This is not a good guy. He’s got another girlfriend that he’s got a full affair with that he supports too.”

Knowing how Luann handled things the last time they confronted her over Tom’s alleged cheating, the women all agreed to bring their concerns to Medley first. After all, as Luann’s closest friend, Medley has been frustrated that she was left out of the loop last year— and famously claimed she would have taken the concerns to Luann directly, where she assumed they would have been met with understanding rather than anger.

Clearly no one told Medley “be careful what you wish for” — because now that the responsibility was hers, there was no turning back. And though Medley said that she found the claims logistically “hard to believe,” she still agreed to sit down with Luann.

“I want to make sure you’re happy and you think Tom is overall everything,” Medley began. “Because I know you, but I don’t really know Tom super well. I’ve always liked him — I’ve always enjoyed his company. But I always knew he had a lifestyle …”

“They’re kind of insinuating that he’s still groping and texting and calling girls and doing stuff,” Medley said next. “I want you to go into it because it’s all you want to do regardless of anything else. I would rather come to you directly. So I want you to know, do you trust him?”

Luann didn’t hesitate for a second. “I totally trust him 100 percent,” she said. “I feel amazing. I know when it’s right and I know when I can trust somebody and I totally trust him. Does he have past girlfriends? Absolutely. I don’t check his cell phone and he doesn’t check mine — I don’t feel like I need to do that. And I don’t care what these women continue to say.”

“I’m totally, totally, 100 percent sure about Tom and that’s all that matters,” she said — before launching into an attack on the other Housewives.

“Do they not have anything better to do? These bitches like to talk about people who are happy because they are missing someone in their own life. And they’re trying to be my friends and have my best interest?”

We’ll see just how the Housewives handle those claims when the battle in the Berkshires continues next week.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.