Did RHONY's Luann D'Agostino Marry Tom — Despite Cheating Allegations — Because She Had 'Something to Prove'?

Luann D’Agostino‘s relationship with now-husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr. has long been the fodder for gossip on The Real Housewives of New York City. But on Wednesday’s all-new episode, the couple once again found themselves the subject of some very damaging claims.

Of course, the negative allegations didn’t stop Luann and Tom from heading down the aisle for their New Year’s Eve nuptials. But the scene in question for which the rumors were uttered — filmed on Dec. 7 — appeared to stir up some drama that caused the last few weeks of Luann’s single life to be pretty stressful.

It all went down at Dorinda Medley‘s Beauty for Freedom charity event, where the New York Housewives had gathered for a pre-holiday celebration.

While Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer avoided one another — and Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan had yet another tense roommate exchange — Carole Radziwill caught up with Luann’s friend, Barbara Kavovit. And although the bulk of their conversation wasn’t seen on camera, it was picked up by Radziwill’s mic and captioned for the show.

That’s where things got interesting. Asked if she was excited about heading to Luann’s wedding in Palm Beach, Kavovit told Radziwill, “Honestly? No.”

“I think she has something to prove,” Kavovit said. “She’d rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off.”

The news was shocking to Radziwill — who was quick to bring up rumors alleging Tom had once again been unfaithful to Luann.

As fans might recall, last season, an unnamed source close to Frankel told her Tom had been unfaithful to Luann the day before their Palm Beach engagement party — making out for more than an hour with a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel.

Luann confronted Tom over Frankel’s allegations and moved on with their engagement, later telling PEOPLE, “I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life.”

“He screwed up,” she said. “What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

According to Radziwill, that might not have been Tom’s only infidelity. “What about him?” she asked Kavovit. “There’s so many rumors that he hangs at the Regency still, hooks up with women …”

Kavovit appeared to confirm the claims. “That’s pathetic,” she said, adding she had passed the claims back to Luann. “I told her.”

The allegations seemed concerning to Radziwill, who worried Luann might be ignoring signs to save face.

“She could be making the biggest mistake of her life,” Radziwill confessed. “If Luann is seriously having second thoughts, I think she’s making a big mistake in going through with the marriage. I don’t think she’s blind to the stories that she hears about Tom. Luann is the great pretender and she’s never going to let us see her falter.”

“I think maybe [Luann’s] putting her head in the sand,” Singer said earlier. “It’s almost like she’s being blind. She’s not looking to what’s going on … It’s pretty obvious she’s made her bed and she’s in love, she wants to marry Tom, and that’s it.”

If Luann was pretending, she was sure doing a good job at it — planning her wedding throughout the episode and staying affectionate with Tom all night long. “We’ve been through so much s—, I don’t need anything negative,” she said. “I finally feel like I’m in a place where I can enjoy myself with my fiancé.”

Ironically, while Kavovit drove most of the drama on Wednesday’s episode, she was hoping not to — having reportedly tried (and failed) on Wednesday to have a Manhattan Supreme Court judge block the episode of the hit Bravo reality show from hitting the airwaves, under the complaint that she was not aware her conversation was being recorded.

According to The New York Daily News, Kavovit’s attorney Joshua Lockamy said the conversation had hurt her relationship with Luann — with the former Countess texting her, “Knowing what I know now, I wouldn’t have invited you to my wedding.”

Page Six, who first reported the news, said Kavovit claims in court papers that she and Radziwill talked again over the pho​​ne for a half hour in January. That conversation was also recorded, papers said.

Reps for Bravo did not immediately return messages for comment.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.