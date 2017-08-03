Drunken Kisses, Skinnygirl Skinny-Dips, and Literal Bloodshed! RHONY's Mexico Trip Comes to an Epic Close

It’s been an action-packed trip to Puerto Vallarta so far — with fights, falls, and a tantrum or two. And on Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann D’Agostino, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer pulled out all the stops for an epic conclusion to their Mexico vacation.

Here were three of the biggest moments from their final few days in their getaway south of the border.

1. Morgan got very drunk and tried to make out with nearly everyone

She claims she hasn’t drank in months — but Morgan certainly made up for it on Wednesday’s episode. After a day of tequila tasting at the Skinnygirl distillery, the 53-year-old Tipsy Girl let it all hang out — stripping off her suit, chugging back margaritas from the pitcher, and sharing a kiss or two with Frankel.

There were also her repeated requests to have sex with her costars — first with Singer, then with D’Agostino, and eventually with Frankel.

“Ramona, your ass is better than anyone’s ass in the world,” Morgan began, flirting with her best friend. F—— amazing. I would butt-f— you right now.”

“Where’s Luann? I wanted to have sex with her tonight,” Morgan continued, turning her attention to D’Agostino. “Luann’s always up for a dance when we’re drinking. But hmm, she’s married now. Pristine.”

D’Agostino wasn’t, as expected, up for a hookup despite Morgan’s requests (“I love tequila! I love Luann!”). And the newly-married Housewife also stayed covered up when Morgan asked to see her boobs.

Frankel, on the other hand, didn’t. “I have the best boobs ever!” she screamed, stripping off her swimsuit and jumping in the pool.

Later, as the two ladies sat on a patio chair, Morgan made her move — giving Frankel a few kisses. “You’re pretty f—— hot,” she said. “Can I have sex with you. Let’s get in here, come in. It’s so hot. You’re so amazing, oh my God. I love you Bethenny. I love you. You’re an amazing girl.”

The Skinnygirl skinny-dipper kept her distance. “Let’s just have a nice time,” she said. “You’re a beautiful human being with an amazing life and we all are so blessed. We had a great day today.”

2. Frankel and Singer made up in the pool

Their friendship hit a huge rough patch this season after Singer brought up Frankel’s naked film past in the context of her 7-year-old daughter Bryn. But with months of explosive arguments and non-apologies behind them, it turns out all it took was some tequila and a few pool noodles to help Frankel and Singer find their way back to one another.

The two pals embraced in a hug by scene’s end, telling one another they both “felt good” about their future as friends. Though that only happened after Singer broke into tears, admitting, “I’m f—ed up.”

“I’m f—ed up, okay? I’m f—ed up,” Singer repeated. “I’m sorry. I’m a miserable person, I’m horrible, I’m a bad friend, I don’t know how to act, I’m miserable — I am so sorry that I did what I did and I hurt you.”

“I’ll never do that again. I hope I’ll never do that again, because I don’t want to be that person,” she lamented. “I don’t want to hurt someone. I care about you and I don’t want to hurt you or anyone else I care about. That’s like, so mean. And that wasn’t my intention — or maybe it was. I don’t know, I don’t know.”

The breakthrough finally seemed to give Singer some relief. “I’m embarrassed about what happened. It’s not really who I am,” she told viewers. “I do say things unedited. I do say things off the cuff. But I do not come from a place of mean. And what I did was mean, and there was really no valid reason for it.”

Frankel appeared to finally let Singer off the hook too. “You’re not bad — you’re not an evil person,” she said, telling viewers, “I want to be in the phase with Ramona where we’re respectful and I don’t feel that anger towards her. So this gives us somewhere to go. It’s closure.”

3. Medley and Frankel got into a tense disagreement, where actual blood was shed

Of all the action Mexico had in store, a fight between Medley and Frankel was the last thing anyone was expecting. Still, the two ended up going at it when a frustrated Frankel found herself the first one at the dinner table — an hour and a half after dinner was supposed to begin.

“How am I the first one to dinner?” she said, arriving at the empty table and eventually tracking Medley down. “I want to lay in a bath and go to bed and everyone’s like ‘Go to dinner.’ So I get dressed and come down and I’m alone. It’s a little maddening.”

Medley wasn’t having it. “You say I’m not on time but it’s vacation time. Don’t worry about it,” she snapped back, explaining that Frankel’s aggression had thrown her. “You’re being so crazy, stop! … When you show up at the door and you’re aggressive, it scares me a little bit.”

Now, of course, this altercation happened after a day full of drinking — meaning Medley was a little intoxicated herself. But when Frankel accused her of putting on “a big act,” she got even more annoyed.

“No, it’s not a big act. You stop. You stop. Don’t say it to me,” she said. “You just show up there and you sit there like I was late. And I wasn’t. No I wasn’t. Don’t say it’s a big act … you do your act too. Stop it Bethenny, it makes me feel bad. I mean really. What the f—?”

It’s hard to explain what happened next. Medley, who was slamming a dinner knife into the table at the time of her tirade, somehow found herself with a gash on the palm of her hand. As Frankel helped her clean up, the two were able to talk more.

“I just always feel like I’m late and I always have this internal pressure. It’s the worst,” Frankel said. “I never will disrespect other people’s time. If someone says they’re showing up somewhere, I will always be there — it’s never going to change.”

She may have that anxiety, but Medley wanted her to loosen up. “You give yourself too much pressure to be perfect. It’s not good for you. Don’t you find it so overwhelming to always be so correct all the time?” she asked Frankel. “When I see you loosey-goosey and stuff, you’re the most amazing fun person. But you’ve somehow decided in your journey to be this super human. Sometimes you have to just let it go a little bit.”

From there, things went from bad to worse. Medley stormed off, then came back where fireworks (literally and actual) exploded. “So you’re someone special ’cause we went to Skinnygirl today?” Medley said. “Whatever Bethenny. You’re mean. You’re a mean bitch. I thought we could be friends. I never said a mean word about you or towards you or anything. I stuck up for you for everything, haven’t I? Do your s—, Bethenny.”

Assuming that Medley was harboring unspoken resentment towards her, Frankel all but cut Medley off — crying to Radziwill and Singer about her need for perfection. “You think I don’t know exactly who I am? I know exactly who I am. [And] I don’t need to be reminded of it because I already know it and it’s probably not going to change.”

The next day, the two had another blow up at one another — Medley trying to squash things by saying “You win. You’re correct. Are we good now?” But Frankel’s criticism that Medley had “a nasty side” struck a chord.

“I do have a nasty side and I regret it sometimes,” Medley said in tears to Radziwill. “… I’m very strong and I do try to come from a place of nurturing. [But] instead of dealing with what I really feel, I react aggressively. I’ve had to work on that.”

“I have a problem,” Medley later told Frankel, explaining how her temper has been a problem in her relationships with her boyfriend and daughter. “When I feel what I perceive as attacked, I react. And it’s not even my valid feeling and it’s usually wrong. I’ve had to work on this and I reacted poorly last night. If I said anything negative about Skinnygirl — I had a beautiful time yesterday. I was so wrong and I want you to forgive me for it.”

Frankel didn’t hold the grudge. “I have my own stuff,” she said. “I feel like I’m always apologizing for being successful. Like I’m self-conscious that it happened for me and I want to make everybody feel good and maybe I don’t. I’m hiding half the things that I do because I feel that I don’t want to gloat.”

“I just thought it’s how you really feel and my feelings were hurt,” she added.

By the end, all was well between the two. “I’m so happy that Bethenny and I got past this fast. And it may even make us stronger,” Medley told viewers. “Because we got to a good place with it. Something horrible happened and something positive came out of it.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season finale airs Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.