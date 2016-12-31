Who's at RHONY's Luann de Lesseps' Wedding — and Who's Not!

Although every episode of The Real Housewives of New York is jam-packed with drama, the Countess’ wedding won’t be following suit!

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps reveals to PEOPLE that only her good friends will be attending her wedding to Tom D’Agostino Jr. — and no one is invited who hasn’t been positive about their relationship.

“I want people around me who are celebrating our love and who are really positive about our life together,” de Lesseps, 51, tells PEOPLE. “I wanted it to be family and friends and not a Housewives thing.”

But while the bride-to-be doesn’t want her big day to be about the show, she also admits that several cast members from other cities will be in attendance — including matchmaker Dorinda Medley!

“Dorinda introduced Tom and I, so of course we thought that she should be a part of the wedding party, so she’s going to be one of my bridesmaids,” de Lesseps says. “I really didn’t want this wedding to be about the Housewives, but my faves are coming – Jill Zarin is coming from New York, I think Cynthia Bailey’s coming from Atlanta, and of course Marysol Patton from Miami. So there will be some Housewives, but not overridden by Housewives.” Kelly Bensimon will also be present.

To see the exclusive wedding video tune into PEOPLE FEATURES: THE LUANN DELESSEPS AND TOM D’AGOSTINO WEDDING on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) on Jan. 4. Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

One person who’s definitely not on the wedding list is Bethenny Frankel. The fellow RHONY star was at the center of de Lesseps and D’Agostino’s rocky patch earlier this year when she caught the groom-to-be kissing an ex-girlfriend months after proposing to the Countess. And although Frankel confronted de Lesseps with the pictures on the show, de Lesseps previously opened up to PEOPLE about not letting “a stupid kiss” get in the way of her love story with D’Agostino.

“It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest. I was devastated. I had my heart broken on television,” de Lesseps admitted to PEOPLE. “[But] I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

Now months later and on the eve of her wedding, de Lesseps isn’t letting old news weigh her down.

“There was so much drama last season, but you know, it’s an old story now,” the reality star says. “I move forward, and I don’t look back. And it’s actually happening, I’m getting married, and we’re really happy. And I hope everybody’s going to be happy for me, I know the girls are happy for me.”

Another person who won’t be at the wedding is her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps — but for a much nicer reason.

“I actually invited my ex-husband, the Count,” de Lesseps says. “He considered coming, and then he said to me, ‘You know what Luann, this is your big day with Tom, I don’t want to take anything away from Tom.’ So being the gentleman he is, he decided he wouldn’t come so that it could be a really special day for Tom.”