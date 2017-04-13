RHONY's Luann D'Agostino Says Her Husband Tom Is 'Going to Get His Wings Clipped' If He Doesn't Fly Straight

Luann (de Lesseps) D’Agostino‘s relationship with now-husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr. was a controversial pairing that fueled much of the fighting during last season of The Real Housewives of New York City — his Regency Hotel makeout with another woman days after proposing to Luann causing an all-out war during the show’s final episodes.

But according to the 51-year-old former Countess, that’s all in the past.

On Wednesday’s all-new episode of the hit Bravo franchise, Luann made it loud and clear that Tom wouldn’t be straying again — and that if he doesn’t fly straight, “he’s going to get his wings clipped.”

The revelation happened as Luann once again found herself defending her relationship from negativity and gossip — this time coming from longtime friend Sonja Morgan.

As she had done with Ramona Singer during the season 9 premiere, Luann met with Morgan on Wednesday to confront her over things the luxury lifestyle brand operator had been saying in the press. “Sonja’s been saying crazy, crazy Sonja stuff,” Luann explained. “She’s been talking out both sides of her mouth.”

As fans remember, it was alleged during season 8 that Tom had previously had a friends-with-benefits relationship with Morgan — claims he all-but denied throughout the season. Luann confirmed their romantic past on Wednesday though, suggesting that Morgan’s jealousy of their upcoming marriage was driving her mean-spirited rumors.

“Once again, Sonja’s stuck in the past,” Luann said. “She would have liked to be with Tom and that didn’t happen. There was no love story — it was a tryst. And if there was a love story, he’d be with Sonja and not me.”

“I think Sonja would like to be with Tom and that didn’t happen,” she continued. “Maybe Sonja thinks she missed the yacht.”

What exactly had Morgan been saying that had Luann all riled up?

Well for one, Morgan said that if Luann’s marriage fell apart, she’d be there for Luann. “If you don’t make it down the aisle, I’ll here for you,” Morgan reiterated to Luann when confronted about it. “I’ll always be there for you. I’ll be there for you if you’re with Tom or not.”

While Morgan’s words sounded positive, Luann felt they were anything but. “Sonja, it’s hurtful,” she said. “It’s negative. You’re not behaving like somebody who is supportive of what is happening in my life.”

“So that was a fluke moment at the Regency Hotel — making out with some old flame?” Morgan asked, adding that she still didn’t trust Tom and was frustrated that Dorinda Medley had set Luann up with him.

“What kind of friend introduces you to a player like that? She knew what he does. He goes out with very young tall girls or he goes out with washed up Playboy bunnies. She knows that — and then she introduces you to him? What kind of friend does that?”

Still, the future Mrs. D’Agostino remained firm. “That’s is the past — you’re living in the past. It happened a year ago,” Luann said. “Now I’m getting angry … that’s negative. If you’re my friend you need to be supportive of my decision to marry Tom. … I’m certain about it. When you know, you know. 100 percent.”

The two ended their conversation — though Morgan didn’t appear to have an intention of being honest about her feelings to Luann in the past. “Luann is stubborn and she only wants to hear what she wants to hear,” Morgan confessed. “I’m worried about her, so I only want to tell her what I really think. And that’s one of the reasons I’m not in the wedding party, I’m sure.”

Morgan has bigger fish to fry, though, with Medley, who famously didn’t invite her to the Berkshires last season, because she was worried (among other things) that Morgan’s drinking would be too much.

“I’m still really hurt that Dorinda didn’t have me to the Berkshires this past year,” Morgan said. “There were all these flimsy excuses, like my drinking. I don’t think she needs to worry about my drinking — she should worry about her drinking.”

Medley was not too happy with Morgan either — and didn’t appear ready to, as she would say, “make it nice.”

“She’s been spreading horrific lies that have been hurtful and disparaging to me,” Medley said. “I have to nip it in the bud because it’s not nice.”

“It amazes me that Sonja can go on about other people’s lifestyles when, A, she doesn’t know anything about them and when she has one of the most colorful lifestyles out there,” she said. “Now I’ve had it — and now I have to figure out how I’m going to handle it. And I am going to handle it.”

Judging from the previews for next week, Medley’s rage is only going to grow from here on out. Buckle up.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.