Luann D’Agostino has spent 10 years on The Real Housewives of New York City, but the former Countess found herself experiencing a first this season, when she got very drunk and fell — twice — during a group trip to Mexico.

It’s a scene that’s already become one of the most iconic in Housewives history. And no one is laughing harder that D’Agostino herself.

“It was too funny,” D’Agostino told PEOPLE at ACE’s Third Annual Foodie Ball — a charity event to raise money to help the homeless find full-time housing, employment, and economic independence.

Though D’Agostino is known for being able to hold her alcohol, the tequila ended up getting the best of her in Mexico — and into the shrub she went. “I don’t drink tequila,” she said. “Understand we’d been traveling all day, and you know when it just hits you? And I hadn’t eaten, and before I knew it I was in the bush!”

“I was laughing my ass off,” D’Agostino added. “Like they say, if you fall make it part of the dance. I’m in the bush and I’m dying of laughter at myself because it’s too funny.”

That was just the first fall. The second fall happened when D’Agostino went to walk down a step, not realizing it was a ledge. “Oh s—” she screamed as she rolled around the floor. “That’s bad!”

Luckily, D’Agostino was okay. In fact, she didn’t have a single injury on her!

“Can you believe I don’t have one scratch from both of my tumbles? Not one,” she told PEOPLE. “They’re like, ‘How did you come out unscathed?’ Like they say when you drink, I was very flexible. So the tequila broke my falls!”

So how does D’Agostino respond to those who might point to that scene as evidence of a bigger drinking problem?

“In the 10 years I’ve been doing the show, have you ever seen me out of line?” D’Agostino asked. “No. It just hit me. Bam!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.