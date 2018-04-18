RHONY's Dorinda Medley Loses It on Sonja Morgan: 'Your Husband Left You, and My Husband Died'

Dorinda Medley made losing her temper on her Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan something of a habit last season. And judging from Wednesday’s episode, it appears old habits die hard.

The 53-year-old reality star gets fed up with Morgan during a festive fall meal with fellow New York City Housewives Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps — and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at her emotional explosion.

Tension between these two have been building over the past few years, stemming from the RHONY season 8 reunion, when Morgan claimed Medley had a coke habit. Last year, they battled over claims Morgan had made about Medley in the press — leading Medley to call Morgan, “a disgusting, pathetic, delusional fool.” And of course, there was the infamous “clip, clip” argument over whether Medley wanted in on Morgan’s “Tipsy Girl” brand.

In the season 10 premiere earlier this month, Morgan showed up at Medley’s Halloween costume party and neglected to greet her until halfway through the event.

Robin Marchant/Getty; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Now, the two are face to face again, and it appears Medley has had enough.

“I don’t know about your life and you don’t know about my life. I would love to know more about your life and I would love for you to know more about my life, honestly,” the 53-year-old Berkshires beauty tells Morgan.

Singer pushes the two to try to mend their friendship. “Can we try to make a pact? Maybe it will last, maybe it won’t, but can we all try to be more considerate of each other’s feelings when we talk about each other?” she asks. “Can we try, that’s all. Can we try?”

Morgan is on board, telling Medley, “I’m very sensitive of your feelings. The thing is, I just don’t express my feelings well. Can you accept that? I’m very sensitive, and I’m sensitive to your feelings. Maybe I don’t express them well.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dorinda Medley Says Sonja Morgan Almost Caused Her Not to Come Back for Season 9

But Medley isn’t having it — especially when de Lesseps tries to say that Morgan has “been through a lot.”

“Oh stop with this bologna! I buried a husband, okay?” Medley says of her late husband Richard, who died in 2011 from liver failure. “Meanwhile you got divorced how many years ago? Almost two decades ago! 15 years? And we talk about Mr. Morgan like he was just having tea in your house!”

Bravo

In fact, Morgan’s divorce from husband John was finalized 12 years ago in 2006. But that’s no matter, because, frustrated, Morgan attempts to defend herself. “Oh, we’ve heard that a thousand times too!” she shouts back at Medley. “You talk about Richard every day, too!”

Medley only gets louder, though. “Your husband left you, and my husband died,” she says, as Morgan refutes that claim. “People were f—— around. So don’t you dare compare your f—— marriage to me burying my husband. Because you were f—— around on the South of France. … You a–.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.