RHONY's Dorinda Medley: Newlyweds Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Jr. Are 'Actually the Same Person'

On New Year’s Eve, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps married her fiancé, Tom D’Agostino Jr.

But before the couple exchanged their “I do’s,” they had to go on their very first date, which was set up by de Lesseps’ good friend and fellow Housewife, Dorinda Medley.

“The reason I introduced Tom to Luann is because they’re actually the same person,” Medley tells PEOPLE of why she thought the pair would be a good match.

“They like to do the same things. They like to eat out all the time. They like to be out all the time. They’re very sporty,” continues Medley, who was one of the bridesmaids in the Dec. 31 wedding that was photographed by Patricia Dash/Revery Weddings. “They are just reflective of each other.”

So when Medley, 52, noticed that both were single, she “decided to make a match.”

“I just thought this would be a perfect match … [so] I said, ‘Go out on a date,’ ” recalls Medley, who notes that it was her first time ever playing matchmaker.

“It’s so odd that this one came together, because it’s not something I usually do,” shares Medley. “I don’t usually know how to put people together.”

However, after setting them up, Medley admits that she initially didn’t expect anything to come out of it other than a first date.

“To tell you the truth, I thought that Tom and Luann would just go out on a fun date, have a fun night, because they’re both fun people, and that would be it,” says Medley. “I had no idea we’d be going to a wedding a year later.”