Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Make Pact to Drop 'Nasty' Comments After Another RHONY Battle

They’ve been at each other’s throats all season long. And on Wednesday’s all-new Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer finally agreed to drop the “nasty” attacks and move on.

Well, at least for now.

The two women came to their cease-fire after yet another battle, where tempers flared as Frankel invited — then disinvited — Singer to the upcoming group trip to Mexico.

Singer wasn’t going to let Frankel stop her from having fun. “It’s a group trip — I just won’t come to the tequila party,” she shot back, explaining that she would skip Frankel’s planned Skinnygirl-sponsored event and still attend the rest of the vacation. “It’s a group trip, so I’m coming!”

“I always have a great trip with these girls,” she said. “I’m not going to let Bethenny take that away from me. I’m going to have fun no matter what.”

That didn’t mean that Singer didn’t want to fix things with Frankel. In fact, ever since she offended Frankel in the first place by bringing up Frankel’s naked film past in the context of her 6-year-old daughter Bryn, the 60-year-old reality star has been on repair mode — attempting to apologize many times.

They haven’t always gone well. In the Berkshires, Singer admittedly had a little too much Pinot and went on the attack — criticizing everything from Frankel’s Skinnygirl empire to her relationship status to the real way she allegedly made her millions.

“You’re an opportunist. You use people,” Singer said. “You are so f—— broken you don’t even see it. And I feel sorry for you. I actually do care for you. … You’re a bitch. You’re the Bethenny bitchy witch, that’s who you are.”

The comments caused Frankel to cut ties with Singer completely. “You and I will never speak again. We will never be on the same sidewalk ever again,” the 46-year-old mogul said.

But since then, Singer’s been on her best behavior and Frankel has softened a bit — even spending time on the ski slopes together during a recent trip to Vermont. Singer also texted Frankel supportive messages about her legal battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“I don’t want my relationship to be over with Bethenny and I know unless I make these gradual steps to reach out to her in a non-confrontational way that maybe we can make strides,” Singer said on Wednesday’s episode. “But if I don’t then it’s definitely over, and I don’t want it to be over. ”

When the two came together at a cast dinner, there was hope Frankel would forgive Singer. Unfortunately, rather than move forward, she started in the past — explaining she thought Singer was “disingenuous” for texting supportive words to Frankel while still making “nasty” comments about her business.

Singer immediately got defensive. “Let’s talk about the fact that you came back to me with things that you said that were negative,” she shot back. “I’m not going to go tit for tat, but you came back to me with a lot of negative things you said about things I’ve done in business. How do you think that made me feel?”

Soon Singer was in tears as she dodged Frankel’s own criticisms of Singer’s Ramona Pinot Grigio wine business.

“I support my family,” Singer said. “I gave half my money to my husband who I was married to for 30 years. You were only married for two. Talk to me when you’ve been married for 30 years!” she said. “My f—— heart was cut out, my legs, my arms. So don’t even tell me and try to compare your life to mine. Don’t. Don’t. Just don’t, Bethenny. Have more respect for me. Have more respect and more sympathy. It’s not always about you.”

Frankel wasn’t buying what Singer was selling — telling Singer she wasn’t being truthful and explaining, “The waterworks are not of interest to me. You’re not having a conversation, you’re screaming.”

After being reminded of some of the more hurtful things she had said, Singer apologized again — telling Frankel she respects her and pointing out how the two approach things in different ways.

“You speak very factually, very superficially, but you just don’t go into the heart and the soul,” she said. “And that’s okay. That’s who I am, that’s not who you are. That’s where we are.”

She then went into one final plea for Frankel’s forgiveness.

“Yes, we had a fight. People have fights. That’s life, Bethenny. That’s what life is,” she said. “I’ve been on this planet a little bit longer than you and you know what, people do fight. And you get over it. And you can’t harbor this ill-will. I don’t need negative energy. I care for you, in a sense, but I realize you don’t like to be cared for. I’m the mothering type — you don’t want me to mother you. You want to be your own person. I get it.”

“I am hurt, I am upset,” she continued. “It was never my intention to hurt you — I hurt you. And I don’t know how to make it better. I don’t know how to fix it. I just don’t know.”

That’s when Frankel finally broke. “Here’s the thing Ramona. My opinion is that you’ve done some pretty nasty and malicious things to me. Like, really” she said. “Let’s make a pack that we will not say nasty things about each other and be mean and just move forward. That’s it.”

Her suggestion was met with an agreement from Singer — but even Singer’s word wasn’t enough for Frankel. “I just agreed to a bag of b——-,” Frankel said. “Like, this is a bag of hot steamy b——-.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.