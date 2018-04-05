Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Are at Each Other’s Throats Again in RHONY Premiere

They spent all last season deep in a bitter feud. And though Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer appeared to make amends by reunion’s end, the two O.G. Real Housewives of New York City stars were back at it again on Wednesday’s season 10 premiere.

Of course, like always, it appeared Singer put her foot in her mouth with Frankel.

During costar Dorinda Medley‘s Halloween bash, the location of Frankel’s recently purchased investment property in the Hamptons came up. And the home, which Frankel said was on Montauk Highway, wasn’t exactly in a place Singer would want to live if she were shopping.

“In Southhampton or any of the Hamptons, south of the highway is preferred,” Singer explained to audiences. “Being on the highway is not south of the highway. It’s just not.”

Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer David Livingston/Getty ; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Frankel could sense Singer’s hesitation when she said asked to clarify the property’s address. “Is that good enough for you?” she asked Singer.

Singer didn’t lie. “I would never buy it on the highway. That’s me,” she said, before assuring Frankel she meant no offense. “Sorry, I’m sure it’s great, don’t get me wrong. You buy right, you price higher. As long as you buy it right who gives a s—? Buy low, sell high. That’s it!”

But Frankel was already irritated. “Great. Glad we went through this little exercise. Now I got your approval, I feel much better now,” she quipped. “I just want to make sure it’s okay with you. I’ll consult you next time I make an investment.”

Ramona Singer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Soon, the two were at each other’s throats — Singer in defense mode and Frankel on the attack.

“I’m like you, I’m entrepreneurial,” Singer started.

“No you’re not like me, because I don’t say negative things!” Frankel bit back.

“I wasn’t negative! I said is it north or south of Montauk Highway! Montauk Highway can be f—— noisy, Bethenny!

Fellow Housewives Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer and Carole Radziwill couldn’t believe the two women were fighting already.

“Just when you guys were doing so well!” said Morgan. “It’s like, really, Ramona? Are you really going to go at that bone again? Put on your boxing gloves, I’ll get a ring side seat. Popcorn!”

Teased de Lesseps: “Look at you two, getting along like a house on fire.”

This was no laughing matter for Frankel, though. She only leaned into Singer even more.

Bethenny Frankel Taylor Hill/GC

“The thing is, you can’t help yourself to stop being unkind. You just can’t,” she told Singer. “You don’t know real estate. You own an apartment and a house in the Hamptons. I own five properties as we speak. When you start being successful at something, call me back.”

That didn’t stop Singer from defending herself. “You’re talking about real estate. I know real estate in the Hamptons,” she said, turning to her fellow cast mates. “All I said was Montauk Highway is not south of the highway and she got pissed off. Sorry!”

“Listen, I am proud of whatever you do. I believe in women. I empower women,” Singer screamed, beating back Frankel’s declarations of the contrary. “Listen to me, You are wrong! I’ve lived in the Hamptons for 30 years. I made a mistake. So please forgive me. Don’t crucify me. You’re crucifying me for no reason.”

Frankel didn’t budge. “Oh there’s every reason to crucify you,” she said. “Listen to me right now, I’m being serious. Nobody everybody believes the b——- you spew after you make a mess.”

In the end, it was clear these two were never going to see eye to eye on their argument.

“With Bethenny, you can’t question her ever,” Singer confessed to audiences, summing it up. “With me, I love it when somebody questions me. And I love to be educated. But she doesn’t.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.