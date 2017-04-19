RHONY Gets Political: What N.Y.C. Housewives Really Thought of Trump’s Election (Melania Shade Warning!)

Nearly six months after the 2016 presidential election, PEOPLE has a First Look at the toll the unprecedented political contest took on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Cameras were rolling on the ninth season of hit Bravo franchise when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were getting ready to square off against one another at the polls. So when Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Luann (de Lesseps) D’Agostino got together for a meal in the lead-up to Nov. 8, politics were very much on their minds.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, Medley gets frank about her views about the POTUS candidate and his soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump.

“If I wake up on Wednesday morning, and he is the president and she’s in the White House, I’m going to say to [my daughter Hannah Lynch], ‘You know what, go strip right now. Be done with it all, take your brain out of your head, find a misogynist pig and go strip because you too can be in the White House,’ ” she says.

Her words bring agreement from fellow Clinton supporter Radziwill, who has a background in politics not only as an Emmy-winning journalist with ABC News but also as the widow of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ nephew Anthony Radziwill.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the table, Singer had something very different to say. After clashing with Radziwill over politics in last week’s episode, Singer was sure to let Frankel know that she’s informed on the election’s issues.

“You know what, I’ll bring Carole all the articles I’ve read — I have a stack like this,” Singer says, her hands wide. “The thing is, [with] information, two people can look at [it differently]. Everyone has their own interpretation.”

Do Singer’s political views mean she won’t be allowed to attend Radziwill’s election party? Apparently not! “I’m inclusive,” Radziwill says. “My election party is bipartisan. Everyone is invited … sort of ….”

Then, in a pivot any politician would appreciate, Singer abruptly shifts the conversation to a nude scene from Frankel’s days as an aspiring actress.

“I know stuff has resurfaced from your past. And I know, one time when I was with [my daughter Avery], someone showed her an article about one of my friends who kind of had naked pictures,” Singer says, appearing to reference RHONY alum Alex McCord and the nude photo scandal that led Singer to walk off the season 1 reunion.

“Somebody in school showed it to her and she called me up like appalled,” Singer continues. Has anybody approached [your daughter Bryn] about it? You’re in the press now being naked and doing soft-porn. Has anybody approached your daughter? Have you explained to her the situation? Kids talk, they’re very sophisticated!”

Frankel looks puzzled — and quickly makes light of the situation. “At 6? Yeah. Diane Sawyer came to her school yard and actually approached her,” she snarks.

Adds Frankel, “That was like 25 years ago! What am I supposed to do?”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.