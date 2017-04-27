RHONY's Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her 'Very Public, Nasty' Divorce from Ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel is getting candid about her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

On Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel, 46, opened up about her split from Hoppy — whose divorce was finalized in July 2016 — to costar Carole Radziwill.

“How are things with the ex?” Radziwill asked Frankel during their sit-down catch-up in her home.

“So bad. People think I talk about it in the press. I’ve never said one word. No one knows anything,” Frankel explained to her. “I’m past the point now. I’m past the point. I’m done Carole. I’m going to figure this out. I’m going to fix this. I’m not going on like this.”

During her confessional, the mother of one, who shares 6-year-old daughter Bryn with Hoppy, admitted, “There have been unexpected events as a result of my divorce that have been brutal and it’s like these permanent knots in my back.”

On last week’s episode of RHONY, Ramona Singer brought up Frankel’s nude film past — Frankel admitted “I don’t regret it at all” — and asked if Bryn has been approached by anyone about it.

“What Ramona said about my daughter in the middle of what I’m going through — like, don’t f—ing talk about my daughter,” the Skinnygirl founder said about Singer.

“I have a very public, nasty situation in my divorce,” she admitted. “Don’t be piling on.”

When it comes to Singer’s antics, Frankel told Radziwill, “I have no room. I am full.”

“This is unprecedented. I have never forgiven someone so many times in a row for being despicable and disgraceful. And I hit the wall,” she stated. “Even if I were to make up with Ramona, she would definitely burn me again because she’s Jekyll and Hyde.”

Frankel and Hoppy announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks.

The Bravo star has been open about her struggles throughout the lengthy divorce proceedings that followed, telling PEOPLE in April of last year that it’s “gone on way too long.”

“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here,” Frankel said. “I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.