Carole Radziwill Confronts Bethenny Frankel in RHONY Face-Off: 'Did You Call Me a Puppet?'

Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel‘s friendship has been hitting some rough waters this season on The Real Housewives of New York City — and it looks like cast ate Ramona Singer won’t be helping calm the seas.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s all new episode, the Ageless by Ramona skincare owner asks Radziwill what she thinks about the fact that Frankel had referred to her as a “puppet” during a previous argument.

“I can’t believe that Bethenny actually said [to you], ‘First you’re the puppet of Heather [Thomson], then you’re the puppet of me, and now you’re the puppet of Tinsley [Mortimer],” Singer, 61, tells Radzwill.

The comment doesn’t resonate with Radzwill, who doesn’t remember Frankel using the word “puppet” in their chat.

“I thought she said, ‘You always defend who you’re sitting next to,’ ” Radziwill, 54, says. “Bethenny knows me well. Bethenny knows I’m not the puppet of anyone. I don’t think [she used the world puppet]. She wouldn’t say that about me. … I’m ride or die. I’ve defended you when I thought someone wronged you. I’ve defended Bethenny, I’ll defend Tinsely. Maybe you think that?”

“Bethenny and I are friends, and I don’t think she would say that about me,” she told audiences. “I think this puppet thing is more what Ramona thinks and not what Bethenny said.”

Singer questions herself, admitting to Radziwill that “maybe she said the word ‘defend’ and I’m thinking ‘puppet.'”

Still, Singer wonders whether Radziwill is missing the point. “Carole definitely is in denial,” she says. “I might not have gotten the exact words right, it may not have been puppet, but it was something that in my opinion was derogatory.”

So what exactly did Frankel say? According to the clip, Frankel had accused Radziwill of “chiming into what the other person’s saying.”

Whether she herself remembers that will have to wait until the full episode airs. “Did you say the other day I’m a puppet?” Radziwill asks Frankel before the clip ends.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.