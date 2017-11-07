RHONJ's Joe Giudice Is Being Transferred from New Jersey to a Pennsylvania Prison

He gained fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Joe Giudice will continue his prison sentence in another state.

Teresa Giudice‘s husband will be transferred out of the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix, New Jersey, to the prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, according to documented filed by the U.S. Attorney and obtained by The Blast.

Joe, 45, made the request because he would like placement in a residential drug and abuse program but claims he was denied “as a result of a detainer place by Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to the documents. (He was born in Italy and could be deported after he serves his time.)

According to the documents, dated Wednesday, Joe will be transferred “soon,” and once in Allenwood, “will be able to have a hearing on his immigration status.”

WATCH: RHONJ‘s Joe Giudice Has Lost Nearly 45 Lbs. in Prison, Joe Gorga Reveals

In March 2016, Joe began his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa, 45, served a nearly yearlong stint in prison herself for the same crimes.

This season of RHONJ has captured her struggles raising four daughters —Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 — as a single mom while Joe is in prison.

“We see him as much as we can,” she told PEOPLE Now in October. “Their [extracurricular] activities come first … then work, that’s really important for me, I need to work. So I would say we go see him once every two weeks, once every three weeks. It depends on the schedule.”