Real Housewives of New Jersey: 5 Things to Know About New Housewife Margaret Josephs

A new blonde is being added to the group of brunettes who make up this season’s New Jersey Housewives!

When the eighth season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres in October, audiences will meet Housewife and businesswoman Margaret Josephs, who will join returning Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker, as well as Danielle Staub, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the Bravo reality series.

Here are five things to know about Josephs.

1. She’s a New Jersey native.

Josephs, 50, was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and moved to Tenafly, New Jersey, at the age of 24 to raise her three stepchildren with her first husband, Jan Josephs. Not long after tying the knot, the couple welcomed a child of their own — a son — before later divorcing. She then met the love of her life, a.k.a. “Super Joe” (a plumber and contractor); they eloped in 2013.

Happy Birthday America!! Nothing better than celebrating 4th of July @congresshall with @therealsuperjoe 🇺🇸🇺🇸🎉🎉#happy4th #independenceday #happybirthdayamerica #congresshallhotelcapemay A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

2. She graduated with a degree in fashion design.

If any of the Housewives need fashion advice, they can turn to Josephs — she has a degree in fashion design! Josephs graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in marketing and fashion design, and later went on to work as a dress designer in the heart of the New York Garment Center.

3. She’s a “powerhouse in pigtails.”

She may wear pigtails, but don’t mess with this blonde businesswoman! She’s earned the nickname of “powerhouse in pigtails” for good reason.

Work, Wurk, Werk repeat!!! Girl Boss no such thing as 9 to 5 #workmode #powerhouseinpigtails #girlboss A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

4. She’s the founder of her own company.

After earning her degree in marketing and fashion design, Josephs later went on to launch her own line of home accessories: Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs. Since launching, her company has grown into a lifestyle brand, covering fashion, beauty, tech and more.

5. You might have seen her on TV before.

She’s soon to star as one of the New Jersey Housewives, but Josephs has had her fair share of time in front of TV cameras — but in a far different capacity. As the founder of her own lifestyle brand, Josephs regularly utilizes her skills as a lifestyle expert on TV programs, where she shares her tips for organizing, accessorizing, and, of course, glamorizing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 8 premieres Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. More immediately, the network is airing The Real Housewives of New Jersey: How They Got Here special Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.