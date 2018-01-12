The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey made it through an epic season filled with explosive battles, bitter feuds and flying cakes — but there’s still one surprise heading their way!

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the full-length trailer for the epic, two-part season 8 reunion, which includes a hilarious cameo from none other than Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer!

It’s the first time a Housewife has crossed franchise lines to show up at another reunion, and it appears to be totally unplanned. Singer, 61, had called Envy owner Melissa Gorga, whose phone was supposed to be on silent.

“I put it on airplane mode!” Gorga professed before host Andy Cohen snatched the call from her and answered it, telling Singer, “We’re in the middle of the f—— Jersey Housewives reunion.”

Andy Cohen, Ramona Singer (via phone) and Melissa Gorga Charles Sykes/Bravo

Viewers will have to wait until the reunion to see how Singer responds, but she’s not the only guest joining Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and friend of the Housewives Danielle Staub.

Kim DePaola, a longtime guest and troublemaker on the show, shows up after spending the past two seasons spreading cheating rumors about Giudice.

“You talk out of your ass,” Giudice says early on in the clip, later alleging that DePaola is a madame. “You want to take jabs at my f—— marriage, I’ll take f—— jabs at you.”

DePaola isn’t having it. “You mess with me bitch, and you’ll go right back to jail,” she says, tapping her wrists together to symbolize handcuffs. “Clink clink.”

Teresa Giudice and Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kim DePaula Charles Sykes/Bravo

Of course, there are plenty of other fights on the horizon.

Catania and Staub face off over vicious accusations thrown each other’s way, Staub, 55, threatening to “tear the f—— set apart” at one point.

“This is why you threw a table at her. Because you’re a professional victim,” Catania, 47, says at one point. “Shut up, you skank.”

Tensions really boil over as Josephs, 55, and Flicker, 50, look back on their rocky relationship — including the one allegation that changed the dynamic of their friendships forever.

“This is like a f—— circus,” says Gorga, 38.

Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania Charles Sykes/Bravo

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice: ‘I Never Thought I’d Be a Single Parent’

Elsewhere in the episode, the ladies revisit the highs and lows of the season — from their tropical getaway in Boca and “Cakegate” to Giudice’s relationship with husband Joe and the blowout trip to Milan.

And if that weren’t enough, following the two-part reunion, Bravo will air a “Reunion Secrets Revealed” special (on Jan. 31) with even more funny and surprising never-before-seen moments from the ladies of the Garden State.

Included in the action? A Gorga/Giudice Easter celebration that gets completely out of control; a photo shoot that shows some surprising BFF potential between Josephs and Flicker; Gia Giudice’s true feelings about her father’s eventual return home from prison; and a shocking thing Staub did in the bathroom at the opening of Gorga’s Restaurant.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.