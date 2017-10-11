Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs Tease Brutal Battles During RHONJ Milan Trip

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are heading to Milan, Italy this season — and stars Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs tell PEOPLE that there will more than a few tense dinners.

“I think there’s a couple times in Milan that things get a little crazy, and I’d be scared to watch those Milan dinners back,” Gorga, 38, said during a recent visit to PEOPLE Now.

One of the encounters she’s referencing was teased in the season 8 trailer, which saw “Friend of the Housewives” Staub breaking glasses and throwing food while cursing out Housewife Siggy Flicker.

“Truthfully, I was defending Siggy at the time,” Staub, 55, explained. “And then she just said something really out of line ,and I think my words exactly to her were like, ‘That’s f—— up!’ And she goes, ‘You’re f—– up!’ And I lost it.”

The fight started off between Flicker and new Housewife Josephs, but Staub quickly found herself in the middle.

“I was trying to break it up. But the fact of the matter is when you’re trying to break things up and then somebody says things a little off, I tend to go rogue,” Staub said.

That scene won’t be the only one with broken glassware.

“Just FYI, we break a lot of glasses,” Gorga teased. “I think it’s the way we get out our aggression. instead of breaking your neck, this will do fine. No one’s going to touch anyone, but we’re going to throw the glass.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.