Melissa and Joe Gorga are lucky and in love!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars celebrated 13 years of romance over the weekend and shared some lovey-dovey anniversary posts in honor of their marriage.

“Happy Anniversary to this stud of a man I get to call my husband 😍 13 years together is a long time & I’m so grateful for the life you have given me,” Melissa, 38, wrote on Instagram Sunday. “We made some strong, amazing kids together & I couldn’t be happier. I love you @joeygorga💓”

Joe, 38, also celebrated the couple’s love with a steamy anniversary post.

“I met this beauty 13 years ago and I still get chills every time she kisses me,” he sweetly confessed. “Happy anniversary @melissagorga.”

As a gift for their anniversary, Joe gifted his bride with a fun and music-filled weekend when he surprised her with tickets to see Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey!

“Surprised me with @lionelrichie & @mariahcarey tickets!!! Best husband ever!! He knows how much I love them both😍😍 #anniversaryweekend @joeygorga @prucenter,” Melissa wrote on the app Friday evening, which accompanied a video from the concert.

And Joe didn’t pass up on the opportunity to express his love for the mother of his three children on Friday night either.

“13 years together, and going strong,👆🏾💪” he captioned an image of the couple.

The couple wed in 2004 and have three children together: daughter Antonia, 12, and sons Gino, 9, and Joey.